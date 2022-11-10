The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay on Thursday in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman.
The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020.
The 31-year-old Choi is a career .239 hitter in seven seasons with 61 home runs and 225 RBIs in 486 games spread among four teams. Choi spent the last four-plus seasons with Tampa Bay. He hit .233 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 113 games with the Rays in 2022.
First base has been a revolving door for the Pirates since Bell's departure. The players who made at least one start at first base for Pittsburgh in 2022 included Kevin Chavis, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Josh VanMeter, Bligh Madris and Daniel Vogelbach.
Choi is in his third and final year of arbitration. He made $3.2 million in 2022 for the Rays.
Hartman was drafted by the Pirates in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Appalachian State. The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher posted a 6.27 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings during the 2022 season at Single-A Bradenton. Hartman had Tommy John surgery late in 2020.
The Pirates also reinstated right-handed pitchers Blake Cederlind, Yerry De Los Santos, Colin Holderman and Max Kranick and outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba from the 60-day injured list.
In addition, right-handed pitchers Cederlind, Peter Solomon and Beau Sulser, left-handed hurler Eric Stout and catchers Zack Collins and Jason Delay have been removed from the 40-man roster, cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A. Collins and Stout have become free agents.
