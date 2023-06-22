ALTOONA, Pa. – Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ji Man Choi is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Altoona Curve on Thursday.
Choi is currently on the Pirates' 60-day injured list recovering from a left Achilles strain. The 32-year-old is the first member of the Pirates to appear in a rehab assignment with the Curve this season.
The Pirates acquired Choi from the Tampa Bay Rays in November 2022 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jack Herman. Choi played nine games with the Pirates before his placement on the injured list on April 14. He hit two home runs and a double in 32 at-bats.
Choi first signed in 2010 with the Seattle Mariners and made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, playing 54 games for them. Choi has since appeared for the New York Yankees (2017), Milwaukee Brewers (2018) and Tampa Bay Rays (2018-22). In 495 career games, Choi has hit 63 home runs and accumulated a .341 on-base percentage. His 13 doubles during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for Tampa Bay ranked 16th-most in the American League.
