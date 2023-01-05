Three area players have been named to skate in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) all-star event on Jan. 29.
Bishop McCort Catholic forward Brennan Karalfa earned a spot on the PIHL Class 2A all-star squad that will play the 5 p.m. game at the Robert Morris University Island Sports facility.
Karalfa had six goals, six assists and 12 points in 10 games for the Crimson Crushers, who are 8-3-0 with 16 points to tie for second in Class 2A.
Westmont Hilltop forward Nick Rozich and defenseman Gavin Hockenberry each earned spots on the PIHL Class 1A Blue squad.
Rozich had six goals, six assists and 12 points, and Hockenberry had four assists for the 1-10-0 Hilltoppers.
The Class 1A game will be played at 3:30 p.m., also on Jan. 29.
