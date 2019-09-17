Two pickers split the top spot in this week’s Pigskin Picks Club with The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, both accurately choosing 20 of 24 games.
Brett Hankinson of Berlin is a repeat winner. He also took top honors in Week 1.
He was matched by Craig Stahl of Davidsville, a first-time winner in 2019.
Stahl has coached youth football at Conemaugh Township, where his son Alex played.
For about five years, he has been the Indians’ statistician.
Of his picking skills, Stahl said: “No big secrets. I just have seen a lot of high school games in the last 10-12 years.”
The Pigskin Picks Club is open for new members throughout the football season.
Visit www.tribdem.com/pigskin to make your picks for the week, or to sign up and get started.
Each week we’ll publish the top pickers.
This week’s games are ready.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.