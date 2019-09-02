Brian Byer correctly picked 18 of 20 football games correctly to lead the way during the second week of the Pigskin Picks Club through The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com.
Nipping at his heels was Michael Bernardy, with 17 out of 20.
“I’ve enjoyed following high school sports in The Tribune-Democrat from the time I was a 12-year-old kid through my playing days, my siblings’ and cousins’ careers, and especially now that my son is in the early stages of his high school sports experience,” Byer said. “Thanks for offering this fun contest to the area sports fans.”
The Pigskin Picks Club is open for new members throughout the football season.
Visit www.tribdem.com/pigskin to sign up and get started.
Each week we’ll publish the top pickers.
This week’s games will be posted by Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.