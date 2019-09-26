Brian Byer of Hollsopple returned to the top of The Tribune-Democrat’s Pigskin Picks last week, correctly predicting 20 of the 23 football outcomes.
Byer also led the pack in Weeks 2 and 3.
The Pigskin Picks Club is open for new members throughout the football season.
The Week 6 games are posted now.
Visit www.tribdem.com/pigskin to make your picks for the week, or to sign up and get started.
Each week we’ll publish the top pickers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.