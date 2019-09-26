Pigskin Picks logo

Brian Byer of Hollsopple returned to the top of The Tribune-Democrat’s Pigskin Picks last week, correctly predicting 20 of the 23 football outcomes.

Byer also led the pack in Weeks 2 and 3.

The Pigskin Picks Club is open for new members throughout the football season.

The Week 6 games are posted now.

Visit www.tribdem.com/pigskin to make your picks for the week, or to sign up and get started.

Each week we’ll publish the top pickers.

