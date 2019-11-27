Brian Byer of Hollsopple is a regular among the leaders of the Pigskin Picks, and he was at the top of the heap this week. Byer picked 19 of 20 games correctly.
The next slate is filled with tough picks, including the high school playoffs clash between Richland and Southern Columbia, the NFL rematch of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns and the college football showdown between Ohio State and Michigan.
The Pigskin Picks Club is open for new members throughout the football season.
The Week 15 games are posted now.
Visit www.tribdem.com/pigskin to make your picks for the week, or to sign up and get started.
Each week we’ll publish the top pickers.
