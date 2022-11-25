FILE - Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) is fouled by Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Pickett returns for his fifth season. Pickett averaged a team-high 13.3 points per game last year and is one of the better defenders in the Big Ten. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)