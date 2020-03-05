HERSHEY – A dozen local wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships in Hershey on Thursday, including four apiece from Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills.
Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Korenoski pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the day, as he scored a late takedown and set of back points for a 7-6 victory over Northwest Regional champion Ethan Wiant of Redbank Valley, who entered the tournament with a 37-0 record. The fifth-place medalist in the Southwest Region and needed to win a preliminary-round match to get to Wiant.
Korenoski will be joined in the quarterfinals by teammate Tanner Dluhos, who notched a 2-0 victory over Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes at 195 pounds.
Forest Hills’ Easton Toth also defeated a regional champion, as he beat Gavin Bradley of Athens 6-4 at 113 pounds. In addition to Toth, the Rangers have quarterfinalists in Jackson Arrington (126 pounds), Noah Teeter (132) and Erik Gibson (145), helping them to a spot among the top 10 teams throughout much of the day.
Chestnut Ridge was in a similar spot, with Calan Bollman (106), Kai Burkett (113), Ross Dull (126) and Duane Knisely (220) winning their first-round matches.
Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy, the top seed at 138 pounds, was impressive in his opening match, with a 17-1 technical fall over two-time state medalist Blake Showers of Biglerville.
The No. 2 seed at 285 pounds, Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens scored a 3-0 victory over Athens’ Keagan Braund.
The first-round of consolations will be wrestled Thursday afternoon, with the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Friday.
