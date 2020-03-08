HERSHEY – Forest Hills capped an up-and-down weekend at the Giant Center with a ninth-place finish in the team standings.
The Rangers had a school-record four medalists – including surprise placewinners Noah Teeter and Ryan Weyandt – but they also saw projected finalists Jackson Arrington and Erik Gibson fall short of their goals.
“I think as a team, we wrestled really well this week,” said Arrington, a 2019 champion who finished third at 126 pounds on Saturday. “Teeter was able to get on the podium, Easton (Toth) was almost there. Erik and I placed.
“Ryan Weyandt went from not even making it to regionals to placing at states.”
Arrington was upset by Biglerville’s Levi Haines on Friday night but won his next two matches – including an 8-5 victory over Tunkhannock’s David Evans on Saturday – to place third.
“I thought I did well,” Arrington said. “I know I lost in the semis, but I had to come back and get third. I couldn’t just roll over and take sixth.”
Gibson did fall to sixth after his loss to Tunkhannock’s Gavin D’Amato on Friday night, but that was because the Rangers sophomore injured his groin in the first period of that match and forfeited his next two bouts. Gibson said it was difficult to watch Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan, with whom he split a pair of postseason matches, claim the 145-pound title.
“If I were to wrestle him again, I was feeling really confident,” Gibson said. “But I didn’t get to wrestle him, so I’m kind of upset right now.”
Weyandt scored a 16-4 victory over Burgettstown’s Shane Kemper for fifth place at 152 pounds while Teeter rallied for a 10-5 overtime victory over Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt in the seventh-place bout at 131.
•••
Lions roar: Chestnut Ridge didn’t do anything to hurt its reputation as one of the top AA programs in the state. Calan Bollman finished second at 106 pounds, Duane Knisely was third at 220, Kai Burkett was fifth at 113 and Nate Holderbaum claimed seventh at 120.
Those performances helped the District 5 champions to a seventh-place finish in the team standings, which Notre Dame-Green Pond topped.
Bollman, the first Chestnut Ridge freshman to make the finals, led Branden Wentzel 1-0 in the final minute, but the Montoursville wrestler tossed him to his back for a takedown and two nearfall points, then held on for a 4-2 victory.
“I kind of panicked a little,” Bollman said of the scoring sequence.
“I should have stayed calm. If I’d done that, maybe I could have gotten out of it or maybe he would have just gotten a takedown.”
Bollman went 40-4 as a freshman and did not lose to a AA wrestler until Saturday.
“I’m a little heartbroken,” he admitted. “Other than that, I’m proud of my performance, not just through the state tournament but all year.”
Knisely might also have been in the finals if not some questionable calls a night earlier. Despite the setback, the Chestnut Ridge senior came back to win a pair of matches including a 3-0 victory over Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, who had beaten him during the regular season.
“I didn’t want to be a hypocrite,” Knisely said. “All season, I wanted everyone to be tough. I’d mess with them, trying to get them to be tougher. I knew if I couldn’t toughen up for one more match and go out there and get it done, it wouldn’t look good on my part.”
Burkett took fifth for the second consecutive year, beating Tyrone’s Hunter Walk 5-1 on Saturday, and Holderbaum needed just 21 seconds to pin Faith Christian’s Eric Alderfer for seventh.
•••
Tough finish: Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens placed fourth at 285 pounds after a 3-1 overtime loss to Southern Columbia’s Lear Quinton.
A bronze medalist in 2019, Stephens lost 1-0 on Friday night, then took another hard-luck loss to Quinton.
“The kid didn’t really shoot at all the whole match. He just kind of down-blocked the whole time,” Stephens said of Quinton. “I was shooting the whole time. It is what it is, I guess.’
•••
Ram’s reflection: Richland’s Cooper Warshel placed eighth at 145 pounds. That’s an impressive finish after he took third in District 6 and fourth in the Southwest Region, but the junior wasn’t satisfied.
“I feel like I didn’t wrestle to my ability,” he said. “I feel like I could have done a lot better.
“All I can do now is reflect and progress and take the steps I have to take to be the next state champion.”
Warshel qualified for the state tournament while wrestling for Bishop McCort last season, so he was happy not only to get on the podium in Hershey, but just to be able to wrestle, as District 6 could have ruled him ineligible for the postseason because he transferred after 10th grade.
“It means a lot – it’s my first state medal ever,” he said. “It’s a big steppingstone, for sure.
“I’m grateful to be able to wrestle.”
•••
Notes: Glendale’s Brock McMillen won his second state title, beating Burrell’s Ian Oswalt 5-1 in tiebreaker 2. The junior has committed to wrestle for Pitt. … Wrestlers from the Southwest Region won six of the 14 weight classes in Class AA, including 138 pounds, where Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy took the title. … Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia won the Outstanding Wrestler award after beating Reynolds’ Braydon Herbster 7-0. A Michigan recruit for football and wrestling, Garcia had pinned every opponent he faced in the postseason until Saturday’s final.
