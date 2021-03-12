HERSHEY – Mason Gibson and Jackson Arrington did what they’ve done all season – put on impressive displays of point-scoring prowess – as each advanced to the finals of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Friday morning.
Gibson, a 120-pound freshman from Bishop McCort Catholic, will face Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Brett Ungar in the championship round, which beings at 5 p.m.
Arrington, a junior 132-pounder from Forest Hills seeking his second state title, will face another Notre Dame-Green Pond wrestler in Brandon Chletsos .
In the semifinals, Gibson faced Brookville’s Owen Reinsel and had a little more difficult time than he’s been accustomed to this season. He gave up a contested takedown for the first time this season and trailed 3-2 at the end of the first period.
Gibson dominated the rest of the way, winning the match 19-8.
“It made me get back up,” Gibson said. “He took me down. It was a little weird. I started scrambling. I don’t usually scramble. That’s what got me in trouble. I just tried to have some fun. Sometimes it doesn’t work out your way. I didn’t let that affect me. I still got up and pushed the pace.”
Ungar knocked off two-time state champion Gary Steen of Reynolds in the semifinals, setting up a first-ever meeting with Gibson, whose older brother Erik is a Cornell recruit and future teammate of Ungar.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Mason Gibson said of the finals match. “I got to wrestle Gary last weekend and beat him. I’m hoping to go out there and put on a show with Ungar and get that state title.”
Mason Gibson scored a 25-10 technical fall over Benton’s Ethan Kolb in the quarterfinal round.
Arrington notched a 20-7 victory over Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger in the quarterfinals, then pinned St. Joseph Catholic’s Zac Witmer to reach the finals.
“I think I’m wrestling great,” Arrington said. “I’m just going out there having fun, scoring a bunch of points and just having fun while I’m wrestling.”
A North Carolina State recruit, Arrington is looking for a second state championship. He won the 113-pound title as a freshman before finishing third last season.
Arrington was asked if last year’s setback made him hungrier for a return to the finals.
“Definitely,” he said. “I’m just trying to have some fun.”
Chestnut Ridge 126-pounder Ross Dull dropped a pair of matches in the morning and will wrestle for seventh place. Dull lost 5-2 to Muncy’s Scott Johnson in the quarterfinal round and then 4-3 to Hickory’s Connor Saylor in the consolation.
Dull will face West Perry’s Nolan Zeigler Friday evening.
The second session, featuring matches in weight classes 145 to 285 pounds, began at 12:30 p.m.
