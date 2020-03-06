HERSHEY – Six local wrestlers earned spots in Friday night’s semifinals and five others assured themselves of medals at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships on Friday.
Forest Hills has a pair of semifinalists in Jackson Arrington (126 pounds) and Erik Gibson (145), while Chestnut Ridge has Calan Bollman (106) and Duane Knisely (220).
Bedford 138-pounder Kaden Cassidy and Meyersdale heavyweight Jalen Stephens also won in the morning session to reach the semifinal round, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge’s Kai Burkett (113) and Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter (132) each lost in the quarterfinal round but bounced back with blood-round victories to earn PIAA medals.
Among those posting a pair of consolation victories on Friday were Chestnut Ridge’s Nathan Holderbaum (120), Richland’s Cooper Warshel (145) and Forest Hills’ Ryan Weyandt (152). Each will wrestle again Friday night to determine where they will wrestle in the placement rounds on Saturday.
The blood round – the name given to the set of matches that determine which wrestlers place and those who won’t – was particularly tough on area wrestlers. Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Korenoski (145) and Tanner Dluhos (195) each finished a victory short of placing, as did North Star’s Nathan Pelesky (106), Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (113), Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull (126), Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tristan Pugh (145), Meyersdale’s Drake Gindlesperger (170) and Richland’s Jacob Sabol (170).
