HERSHEY – Calan Bollman looked over to his corner and flashed a toothy grin during the final seconds of his 106-pound semifinal in the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships on Friday night at Giant Center.
It was one of the few things that local wrestlers had to smile about during a semifinal round that saw them lose four of six matches, with Bedford 138-pounder Kaden Cassidy joining Bollman in Saturday’s championship round, which starts at 2 p.m.
As Bollman held Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Evan Maag on his back, he knew he was about to become the first freshman in Chestnut Ridge history to reach the finals, where he’ll have a chance to join an exclusive club – Jared McGill, Justin McCoy and Gary Pfahler are the only Lions to win state titles.
Bollman’s match was the first of the semifinal round, and arguably the most exciting from start to finish. Maag scored the opening takedown, but Bollman reversed him for a 2-2 tie after one period.
Maag chose the bottom position in the second period and ended up on top after a wild scramble, but Bollman was able to recover quickly and tie it at 4 heading to the third period.
The Southeast Region champ was able to seize the lead again, with a pair of nearfall points, but Bollman had another answer, with a reversal that tied it at 6. Maag looked like he might come out on top again, but a scramble ended with Maag on his back, and Bollman held him there for the 9-6 victory.
“You can’t panic when you’re getting hit in those kinds of moves,” Bollman said. “You’ve just got to wrestle out of it and come out on top.”
So, what was going through his head that brought the smile to his face?
“Just a bunch of hard work paying off,” said Bollman, who will face Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel in the championship match. “Also, I made school history. As a little kid, I always looked up to Jared, Justin, even Gary Pfahler. It’s just great to be like them and get in the finals. Now all I have to do is win.”
That’s also all that’s left for Cassidy to do. The Bedford senior, who had lost twice in the state semifinals during his career, continued his dominant run through this year’s tournament – and the entire season – with a pin of Curwensville’s Zach Holland. Earlier in the day the George Mason recruit scored his second technical fall of the tournament, beating Cambridge Springs Ayden Miller 15-0.
“I feel like this is the best I’ve been wrestling, but none of that matters,” said Cassidy, who will face Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser in the championship match on Saturday. “Finals – anything can happen. You just have to go out there with the right mindset and get it done.”
Cassidy only need 1:09 to get it done on Friday night, as he cradled Holland and pinned him.
“I told myself I wasn’t losing again,” Cassidy said. “I’m not finished yet. I feel good.”
Four other local wrestlers didn’t fare as well in the semifinal round, including two from Forest Hills. Jackson Arrington – a returning state champ – was beaten 5-0 by Biglerville’s Levi Haines, spoiling a chance for a 126-pound showdown with another returning titlist in Ryan Crookham of Notre Dame-Green Pond.
The Rangers’ Erik Gibson scored the opening takedown against Tunkhannock’s Gavin D’Amato, but was thrown for five points in a 9-5 loss at 145 pounds.
Chestnut Ridge’s Duane Knisely had perhaps the most controversial loss of the night. He led Wilson Area’s Kolby Flank 1-0 in the third period but was called for grabbing Flank’s headgear to tie the match. In the sudden-victory period, Flank was awarded a questionable takedown that gave him a 3-1 victory. Stills taken from video appeared to show both wrestlers out of bounds before the points were awarded.
Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens lost 1-0 to Church Farm School’s Emmanuel Lawal in the 285-pound semifinal. After a scoreless first period, Lawal escaped about 30 seconds into the second period. Stephens chose the bottom position in the third but was unable to escape. Stephens will wrestle for third on Saturday, the same place he took last season.
Chestnut Ridge, which is seventh in the team standings, has Knisely in the bronze-medal match, 113-pounder Kai Burkett going for fifth and 120-pounder Nate Holderbaum in the seventh-place bout.
Forest Hills is ninth in the team standings. Arrington rebounded and will wrestle for fifth on Saturday. Gibson forfeited later Saturday night and will be in the fifth-place round on Saturday, as will 152-pound teammate Ryan Weyandt. The Rangers’ Noah Teeter will look to bring home seventh place at 132 pounds.
Richland’s Cooper Warshel will wrestle for seventh at 145.
The blood round – the name given to the set of matches that determine which wrestlers place and those that won’t – was particularly tough on area wrestlers. Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Korenoski (145) and Tanner Dluhos (195) each finished a victory short of placing, as did North Star’s Nathan Pelesky (106), Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (113), Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull (126), Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tristan Pugh (145), Meyersdale’s Drake Gindlesperger (170) and Richland’s Jacob Sabol (170).
