HERSHEY – Kaden Cassidy took a long road – or a lot of long roads – to a state championship.
Winning it while wearing a Bedford uniform made it even more special for him.
The senior beat Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser 10-6 on Saturday to capture the 138-pound title in the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center.
“I’m so glad I came back to Bedford,” said Cassidy, who wrestled for the Bisons in elementary and junior high but spent his freshman year at Bishop McCort and his sophomore year at Chestnut Ridge
– with a brief stop at a school in Florida – before returning to Bedford. “It means the world to me.
“We only have two or three (other) state champions, and I’m just glad to be on that list.”
Cassidy went 38-0 as a senior after placing third twice and missing one postseason due to injury. He dominated most of his opponents this season, recording 24 technical falls, four pins and three major decisions.
He had two tech falls and a pin in the state tournament.
He couldn’t get as much offense going in the championship match – Kiser was too strong and too well-schooled on how to stop Cassidy from getting to his devastating tilt series – but the George Mason recruit scored a takedown in each period and a pair of escapes.
“Dominance is nice (but) I’m just glad I got it done – whether it’s 15-0 every match or 1-0 – it just feels good to win states,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy becomes the fourth Bison to win a PIAA championship, joining John Heacock (1945), Ron Hamilton (1964) and Jonathan Gabriel (2015).
The victory was special for second-year Bedford coach Joel Easter, who was an assistant with the Bisons and underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor in 2016.
“I just told him, four years ago, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be alive,’” Easter said.
“I always wanted to either win a state title or coach a state title. I can die a happy man now.”
Easter and Cassidy have a special relationship – as evidenced by the “Joel knows wrestling” T-shirts that the senior designed for the team and by the coach’s comments on Saturday.
“He’s the best,” Easter said. “I told him he’s the best wrestler I’ve ever coached, including my own sons. I think of him as a son.”
Cassidy celebrated his victory by mimicking Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott with a “feed me” motion that looks like he’s eating a bowl of soup. That drew a round of boos from the crowd, just as it did when Cassidy did it after winning the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament a year earlier.
“I don’t care about the boos,” Cassidy said. “That’s fine with me. I’m just celebrating. Everyone else celebrates, so why can’t I? … I’m not trying to make anyone mad, just having fun out there like wrestling is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.