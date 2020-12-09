The start of winter sports won’t be delayed by the PIAA despite the current COVID-19 surge. But Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health will have the final authority in such matters, the PIAA Board of Directors determined during a Wednesday Zoom meeting.
The board didn’t hold a vote on the matter on Wednesday, which means winter sports games and competitions could begin as early as Friday, though 13 area teams in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference previously had pushed back the start of practice until Monday with games to start no earlier than Jan. 8.
Some schools and other conferences previously had decided to push back the start of the season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans are to play a regular season and host district and state tournaments. Teams must have a minimum 15 practices or scrimmages before they can play an official game or competition, said District 5 chairman Paul Leonard, the Shade High athletic director.
“Some schools have been practicing since the first day on Nov. 20. Some schools locally have decided they’re not going to allow practices until a later date,” Leonard said. “You have to have 15 practices and/or scrimmages in before you can play a regular-season event.
“There are only three or four WestPAC teams able to play at this point. The rest of the conference doesn’t have all of the required practices to play.”
The PIAA Board addressed mask-wearing during the Zoom meeting. Also, any game that is not played due to a COVID-19 related issue will be a no-contest rather than a forfeit. An example of one mask-wearing team refusing to play a non-mask-wearing opponent would count as a no-contest.
Teams will have until March 27 to play games. The state tournament only will include district champions and last two weeks instead of the traditional three weeks.
Teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs or those programs eliminated in an early playoff round may opt to compete in regular-season contests, similar to what was done during football season, Leonard said.
“The nice thing is, the state championships for basketball aren’t scheduled until March 27,” said Penn Cambria Superintendent Bill Marshall, the District 6 basketball chairman.
“Across the state, there are a lot of schools that just want to get it in as much as they can, so the board of directors took the same action we took back in the fall. All of the championship tournaments will be district champions only.
“That’s giving a lot of districts a lot of flexibility in getting in those competitions, specifically basketball and swimming,” he said. “Wrestling is still an issue. We’re going to have to look at those timelines.”
Both District 6 and the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference are scheduled to have Zoom meetings today, and the developments from Wednesday’s PIAA meeting certainly will be the main topic.
“There are schools that have started formal competitions. They started practices the week of Thanksgiving,” Marshall said. “One size doesn’t fit all for this.
“There are different approaches based on the counties you live in and what you did in the fall.”
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting both the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and the Pennsylvania Principals Association sent separate letters to the PIAA asking for a delay to the winter season.
Marshall said there still are “a lot of moving parts,” and of course, Wolf, who announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, could implement future guidelines or restrictions.
“March 27, just because of the calendar this year, that was the original schedule date for the basketball championships,” Marshall said of the games traditionally played in Hershey. “Generally that state tournament is a three-week tournament. Since it’s now only a tournament of champions, that schedule has been compressed. It’s down to a two-week tournament.
“Having the benefit of it being a later state championship date and it’s a tournament of champions now, if a school said, ‘Our athletics plan won’t start until Feb. 1,’ they still could get in a whole month of competition and still get in a pile of games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.