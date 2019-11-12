The Clarion and Northern Cambria volleyball squads will not need to introduce themselves before their PIAA Class A semifinal match at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clearfield High School. The teams are quite familiar with each other having met in the state playoffs in each of the past three years.
“I expect it to be a classic hard-fought, high-level matchup,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said. “Both teams deserve to be here. It’s going to be one of those type games that you remember for a long time. Both teams know each other very well. From club ball to summer camps to fall tournaments, these kids have competed against each other for years. Not that any extra motivation is needed, but I think that the familiarity adds to the excitement.”
Clarion (18-1) and Northern Cambria (21-1) are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A state poll. Since its 3-1 loss to State College on Oct. 17, the Bobcats have reeled off six straight sweeps, including five in the postseason. The Colts have won 13 consecutive matches after falling in four sets at West Shamokin on Oct. 8.
Tuesday’s winner earns a spot in Saturday’s championship game against either Berlin Brothersvalley or Nativity.
In 2017, Clarion prevailed 3-1 in the state quarterfinals against the Colts. Northern Cambria returned the favor by a 3-1 decision last year on its way to winning the program’s third state title.
Northern Cambria, which defeated Fort Cherry and Cochranton each in four sets, only lost one starter to graduation from last year’s team. Senior Rayna Buza and juniors Camryn Dumm and Maggie Hogan were all-state selections in 2018.
Seniors Autumn Donatelli, Brooke Lieb, Jenna Lutch and Zoey Novella, and junior Emma Kollar are also starters on the Heritage Conference and District 6 championship squad.
“I think this year’s team has a great understanding of the process involved to be a champion,” Hogan said. “This team is probably the most goal-driven team I’ve had. They set out to accomplish something special and for the most part have stayed very driven.
“All season long from team camp to tournaments to conference and now states, they have played their best in the big games.”
While the crew is mostly the same from last year, Hogan pointed out contributions coming from emerging players in 2019.
“Emma brings a lot of energy to our game,” he said. “She has had a great year getting better and better every day. Her size and mobility make her a solid middle hitter, and her energy just gets everyone going. Jess Krug is another player in a backup role that has provided great energy all season long. Jess and Zoey Novella have given players a chance to regroup in many situations this year and without them, some matches and all practices would fall off dramatically.”
With the state’s top two teams battling for a spot in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, Hogan listed a couple keys to victory.
“First contact is always a key for us whether it be serving or passing that gets us rolling and allows our dynamic hitters to impact the match,” he said.
Both teams have participated in each other’s tournaments over the years. Hogan admires Clarion’s consistent program.
“It’s a well-run, disciplined and hard-working small school, community-recognized program,” Hogan said. “I think those are great traits in today’s athletics throughout Pennsylvania.”
Clarion, winners of 11 out of the past 14 District 9 titles, advanced to the state semifinals for the second time in three years. The Bobcats swept Saegertown and Bishop Carroll in the first two PIAA matches.
Clarion freshman Aryana Girvin supplied 12 kills against Bishop Carroll. Sophomore Korrin Burns netted 12 kills and eight digs. Senior Kaitlyn Constantino (14 digs) and senior Maddie Schill (seven digs) contributed nine kills apiece. Sophomore Jordan Best produced 16 digs.
Junior Brenna Campbell contributed 40 assists while adding five digs and three aces. Senior libero Kyara Girvan missed Saturday’s match with an illness.
“Speed, quality hitters from multiple positions and team defense,” Hogan listed Clarion’s strengths.
