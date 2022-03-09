High School Girls
Class 1A First Round
Berlin Brothersvalley 42, Aquinas Academy 41 (OT): In Pittsburgh, Jenny Countryman made two free throws with 20 seconds to go in overtime to push the Mountaineers over the Crusaders at North Hills High School on Wednesday.
Berlin Brothersvalley (21-4) outscored Aquinas Academy 10-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Berlin Brothersvalley advances to face Portage on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Grace Sechler led Berlin with 14 points. Regan Lauer added 12 points.
Liz Russel scored 11 points to top Aquinas Academy (14-7).
Mount Calvary Christian 45, Shade 40: In Elizabethtown, Sophia Ansel led a balanced Chargers offense with 16 points as the hosts topped the Panthers.
Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) received eight points each from Alivia Rutt and Rachel Thomas.
The Chargers led 23-16 at halftime. Shade outscored the hosts 16-10 in the third frame to pull within 33-32. A 12-8 edge in the fourth allowed Mount Calvary Christian to prevail.
Junior Jenna Muha led Shade (11-13) with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
Mount Calvary Christian will face Williamsburg on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Class 4A First Round
Bedford 47, Elizabeth Forward 39: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott (16 points), Sydney Taracatac (13) and Josie Shuke (10) all scored in double figures to lead the Bisons over the Warriors.
Bedford (22-5) trailed 17-16 at halftime. An 18-8 edge in the third quarter allowed the Bisons to break away and prevail.
Bedford will meet Villa Maria Academy, a 60-21 winner over Quaker Valley, on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Bailie Brinson led Elizabeth Forward (19-6) with 14 points.
High School Boys
Class 2A First Round
Lancaster Mennonite 73, Windber 68 (OT): In Lancaster, Jaedon Mast and Camden Hurst combined for 53 points as the Blazers edged the Ramblers in overtime.
Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) outscored Windber 14-9 in overtime. The Ramblers led 33-32 at halftime and held a 45-43 edge after three frames.
The Blazers received 29 points from Mast and 24 from Hurst.
Aidan Gray led Windber (16-9) with 16 points. Grady Klosky chipped in 13 points, Caden Dusack supplied a dozen points and Blake Klosky contributed 10 points.
Windber senior Keith Charney totaled eight points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. He surpassed 500 career boards in the loss.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, United 50: In Coraopolis, Jake DiMichele tallied a game-high 31 points as the Chargers defeated the Lions.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, the defending Class 2A PIAA champions, received 14 points from Bryson Kirschner and 11 from Dawson Summers.
A 25-8 fourth-quarter scoring advantage helped the hosts triumph.
Jacob Boring led United (21-7) with 12 points. The Heritage Conference champions received nine points each from Joe Marino and Johnny Muchesko.
“I can’t be any more proud of our guys,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “They battle and played their hearts out the whole game. It was an 8-point game with 10 seconds in the third quarter and we missed two open shots. We also had an empty possession to start the fourth quarter.
“I’m honored to have coached Ben Tomb, Jon Henry, Jacob Boring, Johnny Muchesko, Isaiah Rose and Trenton Klingensmith. Those seniors have helped our program tremendously over the past two seasons and we will miss them.”
Class 3A First Round
Avonworth 60, Cambria Heights 42: In Wexford, Jordan Kolenda tallied 24 points, and Rowan Carmichael supplied 14 points as the Antelopes pulled away from the Highlanders at North Allegheny High School.
Avonworth (19-7) outscored Cambria Heights 17-10 in the second quarter to lead 27-17 at halftime. Avonworth finished the second half with a 33-25 scoring advantage.
Caleb Whiteford led Cambria Heights (16-9) with 16 points. Carter Lamb added 10 points.
