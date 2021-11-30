A PIAA Board of Directors appeal hearing will be held Wednesday morning at the request of Bishop McCort Catholic High School regarding a wrestling ruling made in November.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s wrestling coach Bill Bassett was suspended for one year and the Crimson Crushers face a potential three-year postseason ban after the ruling by the District 6 executive committee due to alleged violations of the PIAA rules regarding transfers and recruiting.
Wednesday’s virtual meeting will be based on the testimony and transcripts of the previous hearings, which were held virtually over two days in early November, according to William Marshall, chairman of the District 6 executive committee.
No new testimony will be heard, Marshall said.
A panel of PIAA Board of Directors will participate in the appeal hearing. PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi will be part of the hearing but is not a voting member of the appeal board, Marshall said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
