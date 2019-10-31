The PIAA individual Class AA tennis championships open on Friday with six area competitors in the mix, two in singles and four in doubles.
In singles, two-time District 6 champion Alyssa Kush of Westmont Hilltop faces the District 7 runner-up, junior Brooke Bauer of Knoch. Senior Emily Ruhlman of Bedford, the two-time District 5 champ, will also play in singles competition, against sophomore Nikole Lisovyy, the District 1 champion from Lower Moreland.
Singles matches are set to get underway at 11:30 a.m.
First-round singles winners will move into the quarterfinals which will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.
The semifinals start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the championship match slatted for 3.
In doubles, a pair of Laurel Highlands Conference competitors will open action starting at 1.
The District 6 champion Ratchford cousins, junior Olivia and senior Emma of Central Cambria, will play District 7-2 finishers senior Kasey Storkel and freshman Paige Storkel of Greensburg Salem.
Somerset’s District 5 champions, the Rosman sisters Abby, a senior, and Mia, a freshman, will take on sophomore Brette Foutch and freshman Sarah Stahl of District 1 champion Delco Christian in the first round.
The doubles winners from the first round head into the quarterfinals at 5 Friday with the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the championship match at 3.
