EBENSBURG, Pa. – Down by two runs with the tying run at the plate Monday, the Central Cambria softball team was searching for a timely hit to drive in its base runners.
But in a fashion similar to the majority of the afternoon, the Lady Red Devils couldn’t find that last hit.
Top-seeded Central Cambria stranded eight runners and fell in a 4-2 upset to No. 8 Philipsburg-Osceola in the District 6 AAA quarterfinals.
Central Cambria, which won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference for the second-straight year, suffered its first loss of the season as its hopeful campaign came to a screeching halt.
“It’s disappointing,” Central Cambria coach Steve Ruddek said. “We’ve told ourselves all season that our biggest opponent is ourselves. Not to take anything away from Philipsburg, because they played a great game, but we’re better than that. We just didn’t show up today.”
After what appeared to be an inspired start with Red Devils pitcher Kami Kamzik fanning all three Philipsburg batters to open the game, the Lady Mounties (17-2) took the lead with a three-run third inning.
Jocey Williams was walked and Abby Vaux singled, and while offensive interference by Addison Jarrett prevented the bases from being loaded, Philipsburg converted with a big swing from Emily Herr.
On a 2-2 count, Herr launched a fastball deep into center field and over the wall for a three-run homer to put the Lady Mounties ahead.
“That was my first home run ever,” Herr said. “That was nerve-wracking going up against a Division I pitcher. She’s so good. I just had to relax and wait for a pitch I liked.”
Central Cambria had prime opportunities to score but simply couldn’t find a timely hit.
Back-to-back walks and a single from senior Kaitlyn Rozsi allowed the Lady Red Devils to load the bases in the second inning, but with two outs, Philipsburg pitcher Alivia Bizzarri got herself out of the jam to keep Central Cambria off the scoreboard.
Sophia Blasko provided a leadoff single in the fifth, and two additional walks from Kamzik and Keira Link had the bases loaded once again.
Bizzarri, however, kept the Red Devils guessing at the plate and earned a pair of strikeouts to strand three more.
“When you go undefeated, you almost hope for a loss just to get that initial stumble and adjust to it,” Ruddek said. “Here we are in the playoffs, and it’s one loss and you’re done. We’re going home.”
The Lady Mounties solidified their lead after a sacrifice fly from Bizzarri scored Payton Barnett, who doubled on the previous at-bat.
“Central Cambria’s a great team, and we knew we were going to have to play a clean game to beat them,” Philipsburg coach Steve Frank said. “It feels really good to beat a team like that.”
The Red Devils received their only two runs in the bottom of the seventh when Scott blasted a double on a 2-2 count with two outs that bounced off the left field wall to score Kamzik and Link.
Kamzik, who departs Central Cambria as the team’s record holder for strikeouts in a season, was walked in all four of her plate appearances.
A Notre Dame commit, Kamzik allowed only four hits and struck out 13 in the loss.
“All three of our seniors did a tremendous job for us,” Ruddek said. “They went undefeated and brought us another LHAC title. We’ll have to hang our hats on that, because that’s all we have.”
