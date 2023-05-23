JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ferndale Area avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Conemaugh Valley in Monday’s District 6 Class A softball quarterfinal playoff game as the visiting Yellow Jackets opened up a late-inning lead and held on for a 9-6 victory.
The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (13-8) didn’t have ace pitcher Angelina Wagner available in either of the regular season matchups against the fourth-seeded Blue Jays (15-5), but she made her presence felt in this contest.
The senior picked up the complete-game win in the circle, surrendering three earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and six walks. She also went 2 for 4 with a double, drove in a run, scored four times, and notched her 100th career stolen base.
Ferndale will advance to face top-seeded West Branch in Thursday’s semifinals.
“When I heard we were playing Valley in the first round, I was excited to see them again,” said Wagner.
“I have friends on their team and I’m sad for them, but I’m glad we got the win.”
Timely hitting was a key for Ferndale’s offense, as the Yellow Jackets capitalized on their scoring chances.
“The difference in the game was when our girls were on base, we kept hitting them in,” said Ferndale coach Chris Wagner.
Aubrielle Leverknight and Maisen Sechrengost each had two hits for the Yellow Jackets, with Leverknight driving in four runs and Sechrengost two.
Both teams finished with eight hits, but Ferndale took advantage of five Blue Jay errors and ten walks issued by the Valley hurlers.
“We didn’t see Angelina during the season, so I knew she would want to come out and be dominant,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Paula McCleester. “We worked hard to prepare, but couldn’t get anything going soon enough.”
“That wasn’t one of our better defensive or pitching performances either, and that made things difficult,” McCleester said.
Wagner led off the game by reaching on an error, and she later scored on a two-out Leverknight single to put Ferndale on the board.
A one-out single by Wagner in the top of the third was followed by a stolen base and passed ball before Leverknight’s base hit made it 2-0.
The Blue Jays rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the frame. Three consecutive walks with one out loaded the bases, and Conemaugh Valley tied it when Bella Grecek reached on an error that brought in Katie Ledwich and Delanie Davison.
After a bunt single by Julia Stiffler, Julia Hudec’s sacrifice fly scored Maddie Beiter with the go-ahead run.
A bases-loaded intentional walk to Wagner in the fourth knotted the game 3-all, and Ferndale regained the lead in the top of the fifth on Memoree McGough’s two-out RBI single.
The Yellow Jackets broke it open with a four-run sixth, aided by a pair of Blue Jay errors and highlighted by Sechrengost’s run-scoring single and Nakaila Craig’s sacrifice fly.
Conemaugh Valley rallied for three runs in the seventh. Stiffler finished 3 for 4 for the Blue Jays, and her run-scoring double was followed by Kylee Ferguson’s RBI groundout, but Wagner was able to work out of trouble and finish the game.
“Last year we made it to the second round and lost,” said Angelina Wagner. “Our team was very young, but this year we’ve grown and I’m hopeful we can get that win.”
