District 6 official Mike Hudak received a Mario J. Donnangelo Distinguished Service Award, the highest award the PIAA bestows on a registered sports official.
Hudak, a Forest Hills High School graduate from Beaverdale, was presented the award during the 2019 PIAA Officials Convention in Harrisburg on Aug. 10.
A registered PIAA official since 1976, Hudak has served in multiple positions, including the District 6 male officials representative; the District 6 golf chairman; and the District 6 co-chairman.
Hudak also is a member of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association. He is a key organizer and behind-the-scenes figure throughout the annual AAABA Tournament in Johnstown.
“Mike Hudak has had a tremendous positive impact on high school athletics and the officiating community,” said Portage Junior/Senior High School Principal Ralph Cecere of the District 6 Committee. “He has unselfishly served the Commonwealth’s student-athletes and PIAA officials for four decades.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.