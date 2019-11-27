Hold off on the turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.
The Richland High School football team will gather for a Thanksgiving morning breakfast in conjunction with a practice at Herlinger Field.
“You know that if you’re practicing on Thanksgiving that you’ve done something right as a program,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “When you’ve been together several months like we have been, it is your second family.
“We’ll be here together. We’ll have breakfast for them. We’ll watch some film on Southern Columbia, then we’ll go out and have our final walk-through for the game.”
The District 6 champion Rams (13-0) are preparing for two-time defending state champion Southern Columbia (14-0).
The undefeated teams will meet at 7 p.m. on Friday in the PIAA Class AA semifinal round at Selinsgrove High School.
District 4 champ Southern Columbia has won a state-record nine PIAA crowns and is ranked second nationally and first in Class AA.
Richland is ranked second in Pennsylvania and will make its second appearance in the semifinal round – the first since 2012.
“It’s really special for us coming out here on Thanksgiving to practice, knowing that we’re still in it in the final four,” said Richland senior back Trevor Tustin.
“We’re going to have a big challenge to prove ourselves because everyone is doubting us.
“We’re playing the No. 2 team in the nation.”
Richland football alumni has been invited to watch the practice. Bailey said his staff will provide donuts to the former Rams players who attend.
“We invited all our alumni back because a lot of alumni players are back in town,” Bailey said.
“They can come out and watch practice and see some of their buddies too.”
Richland enters the game in the unfamiliar position of being an underdog. Southern Columbia has won three of the past four PIAA championships and 46 consecutive games overall.
Coach Jim Roth’s Tigers have outscored opponents 763-48, while collecting 60 or more points six times – twice scoring 75 or more points.
Last week, Southern Columbia beat Upper Dauphin 63-22.
Richland defeated District 12 Bishop McDevitt 29-21 at Chambersburg High School.
“You know you’re very privileged to be around your teammates for another week,” Richland center J.D. Black said of the holiday practice. “I’m a senior. I know this could be one of my last practices. You want to put it all in. It’s another day with the family.”
Senior receiver/defensive back Caleb Burke said the players embrace what the Rams hope becomes a tradition.
“Practicing on Thanksgiving is something we look forward to every year,” said Burke, who was part of a 2018 team that played West Catholic at Central York High School a day after Thanksgiving.
“That means one thing. You’re still playing football,” Burke said.
“We love practicing on Thanksgiving. You’re thankful for everybody. You get to spend time with your teammates. You’re thankful for your brothers.”
