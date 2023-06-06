The Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills softball teams will play Thursday in their respective PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal games, as announced Tuesday by the PIAA.
Forest Hills (19-4), the District 6 runner-up and a first-round winner over District 3 champion Upper Dauphin Area, will take on District 2 title holder Mid Valley at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg at noon Thursday. Mid Valley (20-2) dropped District 4 bridesmaid Warrior Run 7-1 in its first-round game on Monday.
Chestnut Ridge (17-3), which topped District 7 runner-up Southmoreland on Monday, travels to North Allegheny High School in Wexford to take on District 10 champ Jamestown at 4 p.m. The Muskies (21-2) reached the second round after topping Waynesburg Central, the fourth-place finisher in District 7.
