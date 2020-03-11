Bishop Carroll’s Tristan McDannell hit three free throws with just 1.2 seconds left to provide what proved to be the winning margin for the Huskies in a wild and thrilling 52-51 PIAA Class A victory over Shade Tuesday night at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The District 5 champion Panthers held a 51-49 lead with 11 seconds left, but Shade’s Vince Fyock missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Huskies new life, and Nolan Burk snared the rebound for Bishop Carroll.
The Huskies then inbounded following a time out with 6.8 seconds remaining and got the ball to point guard McDannell, who was able to dribble to the top of the key and get his man in the air, drawing contact while attempting a 3-pointer.
McDannell then calmly sank all three shots to put his team on top, but the Panthers had one final opportunity. Kaden Koleszarik connected with Fyock on a long inbounds pass from his own baseline, but Fyock’s contested wing jumper rolled off the rim as the buzzer sounded to send the District 6 champion Huskies into the Elite 8 on Friday against District 7 runner-up Cornell at a site and time to be determined.
“I knew what I had to do, and I made them,” said McDannell of his clutch foul shots. “I’ve had to hit free throws at the end of games before but nothing like this. We stayed together as a team, and it feels good to get this win and extend our season.”
“It wasn’t over after Tristan hit those shots,” said Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo, whose team improved to 17-9. “1.2 seconds is a long time with the shooters that Shade has. We were down, never gave up, but luckily we got some breaks and things went our way in the end.”
Burk paced the Huskies with 16 points, while McDannell and Jordan Bobroski each finished with 10.
Shade finished 25-4.
“Games never come down to just one play,” said Panther coach Wade Fyock. “We had some opportunities that we missed, but still had a chance at the end. It’s a tough way to go down, but that’s the beauty of high school basketball, the emotions can turn by the second.”
Braden Adams and Fyock each led the Panthers with 19 points, while Koleszarik contributed 11.
The contest was a see-saw battle, with each team making runs throughout the game. After a deadlocked opening quarter, the Huskies scored seven straight to go up 17-10 on Hamid Rodkey’s three-point play. After Fyock’s 3-pointer pulled the Panthers within 19-18, Burk’s layup capped off another 7-0 Huskies run before Fyock’s buzzer-beating 3 closed out the half to cut the Panther deficit to 26-21.
Shade then caught fire from long range in the third quarter. The Panthers buried six 3-pointers in the period, with Koleszarik hitting two from beyond the arc during a 14-2 surge that regained a 35-28 lead for Shade.
The Huskies subsequently battled back to within 43-40 with just seconds left on Bobroski’s 3-pointer, but Koleszarik drained a long bomb at the buzzer to put his team up by six heading into the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Adams gave the Panthers their largest lead of the final quarter at 49-42 less than a minute in, but the Huskies defense then held Shade without a bucket for nearly six minutes. That allowed Bishop Carroll to eventually tie the game at 49 on a Bobroski 3-point play followed by two Burk free throws at the 4:44 mark.
Shade subsequently took its last lead at 51-49 with 58 seconds left after Fyock’s layup on a nice feed from Koleszarik, and the Huskies then missed a potential tying shot with 15 seconds remaining that was rebounded by Adams, setting the stage for the frantic finish.
