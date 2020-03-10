KITTANNING – The Bishop McCort Catholic girls basketball team had a slow start in Tuesday’s second-round game with Keystone at Armstrong High School. The Crimson Crushers played with some nerves and were committing turnovers and missing easy baskets.
Things finally started to click as the Crushers rolled to a 73-34 victory to advance to the state quarterfinal round in the Class AA bracket. Bishop McCort outscored the Panthers 24-6 in a big second quarter to leave no doubt.
“I think the first quarter we still can’t get over the jitters, I think,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. “We had a couple of turnovers and some bad passes.”
The second quarter was an entirely different story as the Crushers opened the frame on a 13-0 run with all five starters scoring baskets during the stretch. Sophomore guard Bailey Shriver scored seven points in the frame and finished with 12.
“A lot of fast breaks and a lot of pushing the ball and working together as a team,” Shriver said on what started to work in the second quarter for her team.
The Crimson Crushers started the season with an 8-9 record. Since the return of senior forward Bella Hunt, McCort has gone 8-2 over the past 10 games and is one of the hottest teams in the state.
“I really thought we could get here,” Hahn said. “When we got Bella back and I saw what she could give us. She doesn’t have to run the floor that much, but she rebounds.
The Mount St. Mary’s recruit finished with 10 points and seven assists to help push her team to the next round. In Hunt’s absence earlier in the season, sophomores Lexi Martin and Shriver grew as players and have helped make the Crushers a complete team.
“Once we got Bella back, we got girls playing in positions they should be playing and Lexi has just relaxed,” Hahn explained. “Lexi, she shot the ball terribly the first half of the season, but once she settled in, she’s not afraid to shoot. If she misses the first three or four shots, it doesn’t affect her to shoot that fifth shot and her and Bailey have just zeroed in. I think when we made the run it was because of Lexi and Bailey, I think they hit a couple of big shots and away we went.”
Martin finished with a game-high 21 points and had recorded seven steals.
The Crushers also controlled the second half, as Bishop McCort outscored Keystone 32-21.
Bishop McCort is set to take on The Ellis School on Friday, and Shriver thinks her team is coming together at the right time.
“We’re really meshing right now,” she said. “We’re doing really good, and we’re all just meshing really well, I don’t know how to put it any better. Bella has really helped us coming back.”
