GREENSBURG – After missing out on the district playoffs via tiebreaker a season ago, the Portage boys basketball team certainly took a step forward with a berth in the PIAA Class AA second round this year.
Though the program found a new level in 2020, Wednesday night proved there is still room for the team to grow.
The Mustangs trailed by just two points in the PIAA second round to District 7 champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Greensburg Salem High School, but after surrendering 31 points in the third quarter, the Mustangs faced an insurmountable hill to climb.
Even with 27 points from junior Preston Rainey – who netted his 1,000th career point in the first half – the Mustangs were simply outgunned as they saw their season end in an 84-56 loss.
“I think we’re close to getting to the next level,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “I think if you look at the scoreboard tonight, we’re not at that level just yet. But these kids gave me everything they had every day, every game.
“That’s all you could ever ask for as a coach.”
Foul trouble on behalf of Our Lady of Sacred Heart (26-1) benefitted the Mustangs early.
The Chargers forced 16 turnovers with a full-court press in the first half, but that aggressive play resulted in 11 fouls as well.
With Sacred Heart dropping back into a matchup zone, Portage (21-7) was able to get the drives inside that it wanted.
“We had to take off our pressure and get back into the zone, because we didn’t want to foul-out anybody in the first quarter,” Our Lady of Sacred Heart coach Mike Rodriguez said. “So we weathered the storm, and then in the second half, we went back to our all-out pressure.”
Rainey’s play inside kept the Mustangs afloat in the first half.
He netted 19 of his team’s first 21 points, including two treys early in the first quarter, to help cut the deficit to two points with just over three minutes remaining in the half.
“I knew it was a big game, and I had to step up,” Rainey said. “I haven’t stepped up in bigger games over the past year, so I knew I had to step it up this game.”
He netted his 1,000th career point late in the first half, becoming the first Mustang since Bradeon St. Clair in 2017 to reach the millennium mark.
“Preston really came to play tonight,” Kargo said. “I think he took it as a challenge. He wasn’t satisfied with some things the last few weeks, but he really played well tonight. He’s worked hard to get to this point, and he’s earned it.”
Our Lady of Sacred Heart finally found success from beyond the arc with two minutes remaining in the first as a 3-pointer from Dante Spadafora upped the Charger lead to five.
Jacob Kocent netted a 3 to extend the lead to double-digits, but a mid-range shot from Rainey in addition to three points from Kaden Claar kept Portage in striking distance at the half.
In the third, the Chargers returned to the full-court set and rediscovered their touch from 3-point range.
Our Lady of Sacred Heart sophomore Jake DiMichele (31 points) hit a trio of 3s along with a long two-pointer, and the Chargers converted from beyond the arc five times to open the second half.
Our Lady of Sacred Heart replicated its first half score in the third alone to take a commanding 62-39 lead and coasted through the final stanza to send the Mustangs home for the season.
“(Our Lady of Sacred Heart’s) speed and quickness presented us problems,” Kargo said. “We didn’t handle (the press) real well. I thought we would’ve handled it better. It’s hard to simulate that type of speed in practice, and it took us too long to adjust to it.”
It was only the fourth state playoff game in program history for Portage.
The Mustangs, who finished second in District 6 Class AA, return all five starters next season with no seniors on the roster.
“Not many teams are playing right now, and not many teams win 21 games,” Kargo said. “At Portage, I don’t think (a 20-win season has) been done since 1990. We’ll hang our hat on that, take a few weeks off and start getting ready for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.