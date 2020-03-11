INDIANA – Alexis Yanosky led the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers with 15 points, but the size of the 26-1 North Clarion Wolves was too much for the young Mountaineers squad as the defending state champions fell out of the PIAA Class A playoffs 62-43 on Wednesday night at Indiana Area High School.
Despite the loss, Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser held her head high after the game.
“I am very proud of our effort tonight. I am sad for my two seniors that our time is up,” Prosser said. “Once you get four years with a kid they are like your own children, and I will always thank them for teaching our younger players this year all that they have. The impact they have had will continue for the next several years to come.”
In the first quarter both teams struggled to find the rim, and the scoring was slow to get going. Berlin Brothersvalley took its first lead at the midpoint of the quarter after a pair of foul shots by Brianna Hunt gave the Mountaineers the 7-5 lead. The Wolves ended the quarter on an 8-0 run making it 13-7 after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, both teams opened it up, with the Mountaineers’ Rayne Stoltzfus hitting a 3-pointer on the opening possession to cut the lead to 13-10.
However, it was the Wolves’ Abby Gatesman who stole the show inside the paint in the second. She led all scorers on the night with 16 points, including 12 in the quarter.
Berlin Brothersvalley struggled to get the rebounds against the taller and more physical North Clarion team. Prosser called a timeout trailing 24-14 with 4:11 left in the quarter, and after Yanosky drained a 3-pointer, the Mountaineers had cut the lead to 24-17.
Unfortunately for Berlin Brothersvalley that was as close as it would be for the rest of the night with North Clarion holding a 33-25 at the half.
Coming out in the third, the large Mountaineer fanbase was hopeful for some magic, but the Wolves who started the quarter on a 10-0 run forcing Prosser to call another timeout. Yanosky hit the second of her three 3-pointers of the night out of the stoppage, but North Clarion continued to pound the ball inside stretching the lead out to 49-32 after three quarters.
To start the final quarter, Stoltzfus hit another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 14, but that was as close as Berlin Brothersvalley got.
North Clarion coach Terry Dreihaup wanted to attack the Mountaineers inside the paint.
“The plan from the outset was to push the ball inside, and once they bought into it, we had success,” Dreihaup said. “We move on to play Rochester Saturday and will prepare for that like we did this one and keep it rolling.”
Yanosky spoke about the season with a much younger squad than the one that won the PIAA title last season.
“A lot of the young girls hadn’t been in a situation like this before, but we fought tonight,” Yanosky said. “No matter where we go, the whole community is behind us, and the large Berlin community that travels I can’t thank them enough for all the support the last few years. I know the younger girls that get to come back next year will have their support, and they will learn from this season and have a great year next year.
“I am sure the community will rally behind our boys’ team now and we still have a shot at another state championship for our community this year.”
