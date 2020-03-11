KITTANNING – Early in the week, Richland’s Koby Bailey sensed that he might have a breakout game at this important juncture of the PIAA Tournament.
“I had a good week of practice and that’s always good when you get into the games,” Bailey said after the District 6 champions beat District 7 third-place South Allegheny 68-58 and earned a spot in the Class AAA boys quarterfinal round. “You can always feel when you’re going to be on. Today, I kind of felt that.”
The Rams senior found his scoring touch and worked the boards throughout the Class AAA second-round game on Wednesday night at Armstrong High School. Bailey had a team-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
“That’s the thing about us,” said Richland senior guard Caleb Burke, who had 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
“We have all different kids who can be high scorers in all different games. That’s one of the pluses on our team. Koby did a great job of shooting the ball and we did a great job of working it around.”
Junior Charlie Levander had 12 points off of the bench.
Sophomore Trent Rozich had 10 points and eight rebounds.
“The biggest compliment I could give our kids is they bought into it defensively this week,” Richland coach Greg Burke said. “We knew what they were running and our guys were beating them to the spots.
“When they were taking a shot, we knew where the shot was going to come from. We forced them to shoot shots they didn’t want.”
Richland will play the winner of Wednesday’s second-round game between District 7 fourth-place Aliquippa and District 7 champion North Catholic.
The District 7 third-place Gladiators lost for only the third time in 27 games.
Omar Faulkner, a 6-foot-6 junior, had 15 points and
15 rebounds for South Allegheny. Freshman point guard Bryce Epps had a game-high 25 points, and junior Antonio Epps scored 12 points.
“In totality this whole season has been a tremendous experience for us,” South Allegheny eighth-year coach Tony DiCenzo said. “We’ve exceeded all expectations we had coming into the year. That’s a testament to our kids. Their hard work and dedication and work ethic has sprung us a little bit faster than we thought.
“We have our whole team coming back. We have no seniors. The experience that we gained in the WPIAL and
state playoffs, we’ll use that momentum to carry us into next year.”
South Allegheny had a 5-0 advantage after a Faulkner dunk. The Gladiators led much of the opening frame, though Richland forged a 9-all tie after Bailey’s rebound basket.
Then, the Rams hit 3-pointers by Stahl with 32.1 seconds left and Bailey with 4.4 on the clock to suddenly lead 17-13 after one quarter.
Richland tallied the first seven points of the second quarter and led by 11 when Griffin LaRue came off the bench to hit a 3, making it 24-13 at 6:31.
South Allegheny bounced back, largely behind Faulkner, who had 10 points and eight rebounds in the opening half.
Bryce Epps made a 3-pointer 1:01 before the half to pull the Gladiators within 29-27.
Richland added a basket by Burke and South Allegheny’s Caleb Tedesko hit a free throw to set a 31-28 Rams lead at halftime.
“Their offense is really methodical. It’s a continuity pattern. They are very patient. They wait for you to break down and have a miscommunication,” DiCenzo said of the Rams. “Probably a half dozen times, if not more, we did that and credit to their guys, they made us pay for it. They made shots. No. 33 (Bailey) had a hell of a game.”
Richland outscored South Allegheny 14-8 in the third quarter and posted a 23-22 advantage in the fourth, going 13-for-19 on the free-throw line.
“They have a lot of offensive threats and they’re a well-coached basketball team,” Caleb Burke said of the Gladiators. “You can tell. They move the ball well. They have good set offenses.
“We really just stepped up on defense, boxed out, did the little things right to get us to the next round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.