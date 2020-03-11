GREENSBURG – Coach Tanner Prosser believed in his Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball team as the Mountaineers prepared for a formidable challenge in the PIAA Tournament on Tuesday night.
Prosser felt the key to a second-round state playoff game hinged on whether his District 5 Class A champion squad realized it belonged on the same court as District 7 (WPIAL) champion Vincentian Academy.
Early on, the Mountaineers settled in at Hempfield High School’s Spartan Field House.
A 21-0 second-quarter run revealed that Berlin Brothersvalley not only belonged, but was on the way to a convincing 74-54 victory.
“I told Elijah, he banked in a 3 and it was lights out from there,” Prosser said of junior playmaker Elijah Sechler. “After that I think we were clearly the better team and we played like it the rest of the game.”
Vincentian Academy (22-5), which finished as state runner-up last season, led 14-13 after one quarter as Priest Ryan beat the buzzer. The Royals took a 19-13 advantage on Matt McDonough’s 3-pointer at 7:05 of the second quarter. The Sechler 3-pointer Prosser referred to tied the game 19-all with 6:21 showing.
Vincentian Academy didn’t score again for the remainder of the first half.
Berlin Brothersvalley (28-1) tallied the final 21 points before halftime as Sechler had 12 of his game-high 29 points in the second quarter.
“I thought the first few minutes were key,” Prosser said.
“We needed to understand that we could play with them. Those first 4 minutes, it was a close game but I think we recognized they weren’t any better than we were and it was just a matter of who was going to play well tonight.
“From that point on we played the game the way we wanted to play it, the right way, and made plays.”
The Mountaineers led 34-19 at halftime and 53-36 after three quarters.
Each time the Royals made a run, Berlin had an answer.
“Team defense,” said junior Will Spochart, who scored 16 points and had eight rebounds.
“We practice all the time staying in the gap and rolling off their big guys. We knew they were big and athletic. Defense led to offense and offense led to defense.”
The Royals had a tall lineup with 6-foot-6 Angelo Reeves (nine points, 12 rebounds), 6-6 Ethan Embleton (seven points, five boards) and 6-5 Preist Ryan (eight points, six rebounds).
The Mountaineers countered the size with team defense and an ability to mix outside shooting with drives to the hoop, where 6-3 junior Abe Countryman had 10 rebounds and two blocks to complement his six points.
Berlin drew seven charges against Vincentian Academy’s big men, putting the Royals in foul trouble throughout the game.
“We knew that was going to be a key,” Prosser said. “They’ve got big, strong kids who want to go to the basket. The only way to stop them is to take a charge. We did a great job of doing that.
“We recognized when the opportunities were there and we sacrificed our bodies. We had multiple guys taking (charges).”
Preston Foor had 13 points off the bench and defensive specialist Cole Blubaugh had five points.
“We had great defensive pressure,” Sechler said. “Whenever they started making a little bit of a run we had confidence in each other and were able to keep up the defensive intensity and keep it going.”
Once the final buzzer sounded, a large gathering of blue-clad Mountaineers fans showed its appreciation with a loud ovation.
Berlin Brothersvalley will face District 7 fourth-place Bishop Canevin, a 40-39 winner over District 9 runner-up Cameron County on Tuesday.
The quarterfinal game will be on Friday.
“It’s big for our team,” Spochart said of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time during Prosser’s 15 seasons as head coach. “We had a great two days of practice. Coach had a great game plan, and we executed the game plan. It feels great to be with this team. We’ve been together for a while and our team chemistry is great.”
