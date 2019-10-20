The area’s three golfers who will begin the PIAA Championships on Monday and Tuesday at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York bring varying levels of experience on the course to the competition, set to get underway at 8:30 a.m.
This will be the third year that Rockwood junior Vileska Gelpi has been to the individual championships while Bedford senior Jared Turner is returning for the second time.
For Forest Hills senior Liz Zajdel, it is her first trip to the main event.
“I have never played on that course (Heritage Hills) before,” Zajdel said last Tuesday after winning a playoff against two other golfers at the West Region Tournament at Tom’s Run Golf Course at the Chestnut Ridge Resort to earn her spot at the 2019 championships. “I think for my practice rounds when I get there, that I need to pay attention to how the greens are, where I need to hit the ball and what holes to play safe and what holes I can just hit on.”
Zajdel, who qualified for the regional as a junior but failed to advance to the finals, shot par on the first playoff hole last Tuesday to advance to the finals over Central Cambria senior Jaylee Sikora and Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore Ella Zambruno.
“She has matured a lot as a golfer from last year to this year,” Forest Hills coach Chad Cordek said about Zajdel after the regional. “I am very proud of her.
“I had a girls team advance to states about five years ago and then I have had two other Forest Hills girls advance. Liz is the third girl to advance to states. We are excited to get back in the groove.”
Gelpi is pleased to return to the PIAA Championships. In her freshman year, she finished second in the state, losing in a playoff.
“It means a lot to get to go back to Heritage Hills,” Gelpi said after the West Region Tournament. “After my freshman year of losing in the playoff, I have worked really hard to get that title. It puts a lot of pressure on you when you do well when you are young. People expect you to come out and shoot better every year.
“I am going to practice a lot and go into it with a different mindset.”
Rockwood coach Nick Buterbaugh said that Gelpi will put in the work that she needs to in order to be ready for Monday.
“Hopefully she will have a good, strong, positive run at states,” Buterbaugh said. “I think she has to be mentally tough, but in a sense where she doesn’t forget that it’s a golf match where she has hit a thousand of these shots in practice, and whatever yardage that is, regardless of pressure, that she is enjoying and executing that shot in that specific moment in time and hopefully there are enough of those and by the end of the day, it is where she wants to be.”
Turner had gotten off to a strong start at the state competition in 2018, but then fell behind as the match progressed.
“I was really nervous there (at Heritage Hills) last year and didn’t play a practice round,” Turner said. “Now I kind of know what to expect and want to try to keep my confidence up for the two days. It feels pretty good (to be returning to the PIAA competition). I got lucky making it to regionals and took advantage of it.”
The team championships will be held at Heritage Hills on Wednesday and the four-time District 6 Class AA champion Central Cambria girls will represent the area.
Red Devils coach Keith Gilkey will have Sikora competing along with juniors Megan Stevens and Cydney Forcellini on the course on Wednesday morning, joining teams from District 2 Elk Lake, District 3 Camp Hill and District 7 Greensburg Central Catholic along with District 10 representatives Hickory and Villa Maria Academy.
“I just want us all to shoot our best rounds and take this as like a growing opportunity for the younger girls,” Sikora said after the regional about the state competition. “If they make it back next year, they will know exactly what to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.