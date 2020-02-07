HERSHEY – Three-time defending champion Reynolds defeated Forest Hills 47-20 on Friday in the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Championships.
The Raiders won nine of 12 contested bouts, then forfeited to Erik Gibson in the final weight of the dual.
Ryan Weyandt got the District 6 champions off to a strong start by pinning Jordan Decarmen at 160 pounds, but Reynolds won the next eight bouts to take a 41-6 lead.
Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, who won a state title as a freshman last season, scored a 16-1 technical fall over Liam Foore at 126 pounds. Dustin Flinn picked up the Rangers’ other victory on the mat, as he beat Camren Klenke 7-3 at 145 pounds.
Easton Toth dropped a 2-0 decision at 113 pounds but wrestled well against Gary Steen, who won a state title two years ago and placed third last season.
The Rangers will face District 3 champion Hamburg at 4 p.m. in a second-round consolation match. Hamburg was undefeated before losing 38-30 to District 6 runner-up Westmont Hilltop on Thursday.
-----
Reynolds 47, Forest Hills 20
160-Ryan Weyandt, FH, pinned Jordan Decarmen, 4:53. 170-Cole Toy, R, dec. Brycen Rearick, 3-0. 182-Bryce McCloskey, R, pinned Ryan Shaw, :56. 195-Braydon Herbster, R, pinned Luke Hribar, :26. 220-Evan Miller, R, pinned Dalton Gable, 4:41. 106-Kane Kettering, R, pinned Jude Martyak, :40. 113-Gary Steen, R, dec. Easton Toth, 2-0. 120-Cole Bayless, R, tech. fall Tony DiPaola, 18-3 (4:15). 126-Jackson Arrington, FH, tech. fall Liam Foore, 20-5 (4:33). 132-Kaeden Berger, R, dec. Noah Teeter, 8-3. 138-Clayton Rhoades, R, dec. Garet Connor, 5-2. 145-Dustin Flinn, FH, dec. Camren Klenke, 7-3. 152-Erik Gibson, FH, forfeit.
