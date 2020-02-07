HERSHEY – It must seems unfair to most of the wrestling teams across the state. Chestnut Ridge, which has one of Pennsylvania’s deepest and most talented squads, has gotten a quality late addition to its lineup.
Trey Maxwell, who missed the first two months of the season with an injury, recorded his second fall in as many matches to help the Lions roll to a 56-12 victory over Burgettstown in the first round of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday.
“He’s a huge addition,” Lions coach Josh Deputy said after Maxwell pinned Garret Suica in 2:26 at the Giant Center. “Trey’s super athletic. He’s wrestled in the past, and he’s stepped in for us. He hasn’t missed much of a beat (despite not having wrestled) since eighth grade.”
Maxwell was an honorable mention selection to The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Team as a defensive lineman for the Lions. A senior, Maxwell wanted to join his classmates on the powerhouse wrestling team, but an injury kept him off the mat for much of the season.
He pinned North Star’s Bryce Salyers in his debut at District 5 duals tournament on Saturday, then received a forfeit against Berlin Brothersvalley in the championship match.
“It’s a nice thing,” Deputy said. “He brought some life into the team here. All of the guys on the team, Seth (Holderbaum) and Duane (Knisely), they’re his best friends. They were excited for him to get after it.”
They weren’t the only ones.
“I know the football coaches were happy to see him come back and be able to help us,” Deputy said. “He’s a good addition. He’s a good kid. He was super nervous at district duals. I know he was glad to have that under his belt. He felt better today. Hopefully he can help us win some more matches down here.”
The Lions (15-1) haven’t needed much help in that department. Their only loss this season was to top-ranked Reynolds.
Burgettstown (14-3) didn’t provide much resistance on Thursday, even though it wasn’t Chestnut Ridge’s best performance of the season.
“We came out a little slow today,” Deputy said. “That’s to be expected. You always have that fear that the kids know they have the upper hand and walk through things. We’ll be ready tomorrow. Overall, we wrestled pretty well.”
After Luke Moore dropped a 2-0 match to Shane Kemper in the opener, Daniel Moore pinned Jacob Loudin at 160. D.J. Slovick’s 6-2 victory over Baltzer Bollman at 170 tied the dual, but Holderbaum’s 6-0 win over Turner Lehman gave the Lions a lead they’d never relinquish.
Knisely followed Maxwell with another fall. Riley Kemper’s pin of Noah Smith at 285 gave the Devils a little momentum, but freshman Calan Bollman stunted that with a 10-1 major decision over Shane Ilgenfritz.
Kai Burkett pinned Autumn Snatchko at 113 pounds, and Nathan Holderbuam gutted out a 5-3 victory over freshman Joe Sentipal at 120. Ross Dull and Kaleb Miller put together back-to-back falls before Trevor Weyandt’s 12-0 victory over Jacob Noyes made it 50-12. Gryphon Callihan closed out the dual with a fall over Ryan Green at 145 pounds.
“Getting seven falls was big,” Deputy said. “We chased the bonus points. We practice that every single day.”
Chestnut Ridge will face District 6 runner-up Westmont Hilltop at noon Friday in the quarterfinal round in a rematch of a dramatic dual from last month.
“I know the boys are excited about it,” Deputy said. “That was a crazy match last time we wrestled. We recognize we’re going to get the best from all of the local teams. Ever since that match our boys have stepped it up and been focused. We’ll bring our best and I’m sure they will as well.”
