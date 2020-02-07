HERSHEY – Both District 6 representatives were eliminated from the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Championships on Friday evening, but that didn’t take any luster off of the performances by Forest Hills and Westmont Hilltop.
Three-time defending champion Reynolds beat Forest Hills 47-20 in the quarterfinals, and the Rangers then fell 37-27 to Hamburg in the second round of consolations.
“I think the kids wrestled well,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “I don’t think they should hang their heads.”
Chestnut Ridge beat Westmont Hilltop 38-27 in a rematch of their Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest, and Matt Beaujon’s team was eliminated with a 42-26 loss to Notre Dame Green Pond.
“We wrestled tough,” Beaujon said. “This afternoon, we lost the toss. That kind of set the tone from the get-go in that match. We still went after them and just came up a little short.”
Chestnut Ridge bolted out to a 10-0 lead but the Hilltoppers (14-5) got falls from Tanner Dluhos and Max Yonko to pull them within a point each time. Conner Polacek also notched a big win for Westmont by beating Ross Dull at 126 pounds, but it wasn’t enough.
“That was a thriller,” Beaujon said. “We had a couple of close wins coming down the stretch there. That’s why we felt we wrestled pretty good – we were winning the close wins.”
The Hilltoppers looked to rebound against the Crusaders, who were ranked No. 3 in the state last week. Notre Dame lost in the District 11 final when Saucon Valley inserted a girl into its lineup, forcing the Catholic school to forfeit the bout as per a 2014 ruling by Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic bishops. Reynolds also used a girl against Notre Dame in a 39-25 victory in Thursday’s first round.
Westmont jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the dual. Hunter Holbay put Jared Blobe on his back, but ran out of time in the 1-minute first period of the consolation match. Holbay went on to a 11-0 major decision, and Mason Muto followed a similar pattern, as the first-period helped Mason Ludlow avoid a fall. Muto recorded a 12-3 major decision that made it 8-0.
“I liked the way we started. Those guys were in reverse, that’s for sure,” Beaujon said. “Hunter and Muto chased those kids, literally, all over the mat.”
Notre Dame’s Jason Sine beat Tanner Dluhos 7-3 at 195 pounds, but Noah Gresh got the Hilltoppers back on track. A day after recording a fall in a victory over Hamburg, Gresh pinned Eshan Swartz.
“Gresh getting two wins on the floor at Hershey, that’s big,” Beaujon said.
Westmont’s Max Yonko pinned Lex Rivera at 285 pounds, but Notre Dame’s lightweights mounted a comeback quickly, with falls at 106, 113 and 120. Conner Polacek dropped a tight, 1-0 decision to state medalist Brandon Chletsos at 126.
“They have highly acclaimed kids up and down the lineup,” Beaujon said. “It’s a tough bounceback, but the effort was there.”
Three more Notre Dame victories – including a fall by state champion Ryan Crookham – put the Crusaders up 36-20.
Hudson Holbay stopped the run with a fall over Jacob Wehr before the Hilltoppers forfeited to state champion Andrew Cerniglia in the final bout.
Forest Hills (13-3) had a very difficult quarterfinal opponent in Reynolds, which had won 56 consecutive dual meets entering the round.
“Everybody knows Reynolds is solid at every weight,” Strayer said. “They don’t have any holes or easy points. I still think our kids wrestled well against them. We were just outmatched.”
Ryan Weyandt got the District 6 champions off to a strong start by pinning Jordan Decarmen at 160 pounds, but Reynolds won the next eight bouts to take a 41-6 lead.
Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, who won a state title as a freshman last season, scored a 16-1 technical fall over Liam Foore at 126 pounds. Dustin Flinn picked up the Rangers’ other victory on the mat, as he beat Camren Klenke 7-3 at 145 pounds.
Easton Toth dropped a 2-0 decision at 113 pounds but wrestled well against Gary Steen, who won a state title two years ago and placed third last season.
“Easton Toth wrestled a heck of a match,” Strayer said. “He almost had a takedown at the edge there.”
In the elimination match, Hamburg won the first five bouts before Jude Martyak broke the string with a fall at 106 pounds.
“That Hamburg team is pretty good,” Strayer said. “I feel if we wrestled that match 10 times we’d split.”
One of the ones he’d probably expect a different result out of was at 113 pounds, where Parker Davidson pinned Toth.
Tony DiPaola got the Rangers going again with a fall over Tanner Macbeth at 120, and Arrington followed with a 27-second pin of Sean McCrorey.
After two more Hamburg victories, Erik Gibson picked up Forest Hills’ final points with a 9-6 decision over Bailey Gimbor.
“Most of the guys did their job today,” Strayer said. “We win as a team and lose as a team. It was a very solid run for us.”
