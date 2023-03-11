PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Tournament results from Saturday:
Team Scoring
Team scoring will be reported after Saturday night's finals.
Semifinals
107 - Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights dec. Colby Martinelli, Pennridge, 10-5; Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Santino Sloboda, Butler, 8-2.
114 - Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic pinned Logan Sallot, Erie McDowell, 5:00; Carson Wagner, Northampton dec. Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township, 7-5.
121 - Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport dec. Marco Tocci, Warwick, 7-1; Mason Ziegler, Quakertown dec. Dean Houser, Daniel Boone, 5-3.
127 - Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe dec. Hayden Cunningham, State College, 3-1; Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan dec. Seamus Mack, Hempfield (D-3), 6-4.
133 - Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson dec. Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic, 1-0; Luke Simcox, Central Mountain dec. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 2-0.
139 - Pierson Manville, State College dec. Blake Reihner, Trinity (D-7), 9-2; Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Dalton Perry, Central Mountain, 3-1.
145 - Mac Church, Waynesburg dec. Asher Cunningham, State College, 6-0; Collin Gaj, Quakertown dec. Matt Repos, Central Dauphin, 5-3.
152 - Ty Watters, West Allegheny pinned Dagen Condomitti, Northampton, 1:54; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin, 1-0.
160 - Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny dec. Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South, 3-1; Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley dec. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 2-1.
172 - Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg major dec. Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic, 21-8; Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan pinned Talan Hogan, Pennridge, 0:51.
189 - Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone tech. fall Dean Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 16-0, 2:59; Cole Bartram, Northern York dec. Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore, 5-2.
215 - Sonny Sasso, Nazareth pinned John Pardo, Kennett, 0:47; Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts dec. Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey, 7-5.
285 - Sean Kinney, Nazareth pinned Ty Banco, Trinity (D-7), 3:06; Nick Pavlechko, State College major dec. Layton Schmick, Carlisle, 10-2.
Fourth Round Consolations
107 - Max Tancini, Perkiomen Valley dec. Nicholas Salamone, Easton, 5-0; Braiden Weaver, Altoona dec. Curtis Nelson, Ridley, 5-4.
114 - Chris Dennis, Central Bucks West dec. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 2-0; Luke Willochell, Latrobe dec. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, 4-0.
121 - Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley dec. James Garcia, Wilson West Lawn, 2-0; Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County dec. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 9-5.
127 - Eren Sement, Council Rock North dec. Benjamin Fanelli, Easton, 3-2; Tahir Parkins, Nazareth dec. Michael Turi, West Scranton, 5-0.
133 - Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack dec. Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown, 1-0; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville, 6-0.
139 - Connor Saylor, Hickory dec. Nate Roth, Latrobe, 7-3; Eli Carr, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Elias Long, Central York, 3-2.
145 - Jake Doone, Nazareth dec. Aiden Swann, Cocalico, 8-3; Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain pinned Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 4:30.
152 - Sam Gautreau, Owen J. Roberts dec. Luke Sipes, Altoona, 2-1; Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, 7-2.
160 - Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional dec. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 5-4; Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Gavin Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley, 5-1.
172 - Macon Myers, Central York dec. Mark Gray, Kiski Area, 4-0; Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth dec. Kevin Olavarria, J.P. McCaskey, 3-0.
189 - Tyler Withers, Gettysburg pinned Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights, 2:23; Brody Evans, Waynesburg dec. Adrian Gacek, Parkland, 5-4.
215 - Eli Makel, Waynesburg pinned Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 2:32; Magnus Bibla, Crestwood dec. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, 6-0.
285 - Joseph Schneck, Pine-Richland pinned Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, 2:23; Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford pinned Bailey Shindle, Kennett, 0:14.
Fifth Round Consolations
107 - Santino Sloboda, Butler dec. Max Tancini, Perkiomen Valley, 2-1; Colby Martinelli, Pennridge dec. Braiden Weaver, Altoona, 4-3.
114 - Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township dec. Chris Dennis, Central Bucks West, 7-0; Logan Sallot, Erie McDowell dec. Luke Willochell, Latrobe, 7-3.
121 - Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley pinned Dean Houser, Daniel Boone, 2:31; Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County by default Marco Tocci, Warwick, 2:21.
127 - Eren Sement, Council Rock North dec. Seamus Mack, Hempfield (D-3), 5-4; Tahir Parkins, Nazareth dec. Hayden Cunningham, State College, 5-1 SV.
133 - Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland dec. Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack, 1-0; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-0.
139 - Dalton Perry, Central Mountain dec. Connor Saylor, Hickory, 7-0; Eli Carr, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Blake Reihner, Trinity (D-7), 3-1 SV.
145 - Matt Repos, Central Dauphin dec. Jake Doone, Nazareth, 6-0; Asher Cunningham, State College dec. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain, 1-0.
152 - Sam Gautreau, Owen J. Roberts dec. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7), 3-1; Dagen Condomitti, Northampton major dec. Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic, 10-1.
160 - Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg major dec. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 10-1; Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South, 5-0.
172 - Macon Myers, Central York dec. Talan Hogan, Pennridge, 8-1; Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth dec. Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-1 SV.
189 - Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore pinned Tyler Withers, Gettysburg, 2:41.Brody Evans, Waynesburg dec. Dean Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 3-1 TB2.
215 - Eli Makel, Waynesburg dec. Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey, 4-3; John Pardo, Kennett dec. Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 7-3.
285 - Layton Schmick, Carlisle dec. Joseph Schneck, Pine-Richland, 4-3; Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford dec. Ty Banco, Trinity (D-7), 6-1.
