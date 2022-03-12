PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships results from Saturday:
Team Scoring
1. Nazareth 135, 2. Bethlehem Catholic 109, 3. Waynesburg 89.5, 4. Greater Latrobe 78, 5. Hempfield (D-7) 62, 6. State College 53.5, 7. Franklin Regional 51, 8. Quakertown 49, 9. Central Dauphin 44, 10. Thomas Jefferson 42.
Outstanding Wrestler Award: Pierson Manville, State College.
Championship Matches
106 - Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Luke Willochell, Greater Latrobe, 15-5.
113 - Zach Jacaruso, Delaware Valley dec. Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-1.
120 - Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe major dec. Mason Leiphart, Dover, 12-3.
126 - Dalton Perry, Central Mountain dec. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield (D-7), 6-3.
132 - Mac Church, Waynesburg dec. Matthew Repos, Central Dauphin, 3-1.
138 - Pierson Manville, State College dec. Briar Priest, Hempfield (D-7), 5-4 TB2.
145 - Ty Watters, West Allegheny dec. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 7-4.
152 - Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley dec. Kaeman Smith, Cathedral Prep, 3-2.
160 - Jared Keslar, Connellsville dec. Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin, 7-5.
172 - Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg tech. fall Dominic D'Agostino, Interboro, 20-5, 5:00.
189 - Sonny Sasso, Nazareth dec. Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East, 5-0.
215 - Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson dec. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, 6-5.
285 - Sean Kinney, Nazareth dec. Matthew Cruise, Easton, 2-0.
Third-Place Consolations
106 - Eren Sement, Council Rock North dec. Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 1-0.
113 - Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township dec. Carson Wagner, Northampton, 1-0.
120 - Charlie Bunting, Nazareth dec. Sean Logue, Father Judge, 4-1.
126 - Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson dec. Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth, 8-2.
132 - Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Collin Gaj, Quakertown, 3-1 SV.
138 - Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 4-0.
145 - Jude Swisher, Bellefonte major dec. Nicholas Foster, Nazareth, 8-0.
152 - Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton, 3-1 SV.
160 - Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South dec. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 1-0.
172 - Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone dec. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 5-3.
189 - Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon dec. John Miller, Exeter Township, 3-0.
215 - Nicholas Pavlechko, State College major dec. Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West, 10-2.
285 - Frederick Retter, Quakertown pinned Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, 1:51.
Fifth-Place Consolations
106 - Cole McFarland, Haverford dec. Dean Houser, Daniel Boone, 6-0.
113 - Anthony Burke, Council Rock North by injury default Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 0:00.
120 - Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township dec. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 8-2.
126 - Jacob Van Dee, Cathedral Prep pinned Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg, 3:29.
132 - Luke Simcox, Central Mountain dec. Julian Everitt, Pittston, 4-0.
138 - Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg dec. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, 6-4.
145 - Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Chance Babb, Boyertown, 1-0.
152 - Luke Sipes, Altoona dec. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 3-2 UTB.
160 - Chase Barlow, Strath Haven dec. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 4-0.
172 - Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts dec. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 9-6.
189 - Griffin Buzzell, Meadville major dec. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 11-1.
215 - Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley dec. Corey Boerio, Greater Latrobe, 3-1.
285 - Charles Crews, Williamsport dec. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 2-1.
Seventh-Place Consolations
106 - Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights major dec. Luke Reitter, Council Rock South, 20-8.
113 - Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley dec. Nico Tocci, Warwick, 4-0.
120 - Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford pinned Asher Cunningham, State College, 1:11.
126 - Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg dec. Seamus Mack, Hempfield (D-3), 7-0.
132 - Chad Ozias, Connellsville dec. Ayden Rader, Nazareth, 4-3.
138 - Jake Doone, Nazareth dec. Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township, 8-6.
145 - Riley Bower, Williamsport dec. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain, 4-2.
152 - Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon dec. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 2-1.
160 - Jack Lledo, Lower Merion dec. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth, 7-4.
172 - Connor Jacobs, Armstrong dec. Cole Bartram, Northern York, 6-2.
189 - Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County dec. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield, 4-1.
215 - Samuel Rodriguez, Gettysburg major dec. Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey, 12-3.
285 - Noah Tustin, Waynesburg pinned Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg, 1:32.
Semifinals
106 - Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic tech. fall Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 16-0, 4:16; Luke Willochell, Latrobe pinned Cole McFarland, Haverford, 0:55;
113 - Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township, 6-2; Zach Jacaruso, Delaware Valley dec. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 4-0.
120 - Mason Leiphart, Dover dec. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 5-2; Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe dec. Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township, 12-6.
126 - Dalton Perry, Central Mountain dec. Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 3-1; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Jacob Van Dee, Cathedral Prep, 3-2.
132 - Mac Church, Waynesburg dec. Matthew Repos, Central Dauphin, 3-1; Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain, 3-2.
138 - Pierson Manville, State College pinned Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic, 5:39; Briar Priest, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 3-1.
145 - Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional major dec. Chance Babb, Boyertown, 14-4; Ty Watters, West Allegheny dec. Jude Swisher, Bellefonte, 12-5.
152 - Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley dec. Luke Sipes, Altoona, 8-1; Kaeman Smith, Cathedral Prep dec. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 4-2.
160 - Jared Keslar, Connellsville dec. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 7-1; Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin pinned Chase Barlow, Strath Haven, 4:27.
172 - Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg tech. fall Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 20-5, 2:40; Dominic D'Agostino, Interboro dec. Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone, 5-4.
189 - Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East dec. John Miller, Exeter Township, 3-0; Sonny Sasso, Nazareth dec. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 9-6.
215 - Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon dec. Nicholas Pavlechko, State College, 12-10; Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson dec. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley, 2-0.
285 - Sean Kinney, Nazareth pinned Charles Crews, Williamsport, 1:35; Matthew Cruise, Easton dec. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 3-1 SV.
Fourth Round Consolations
106 - Eren Sement, Council Rock North dec. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights, 2-1; Dean Houser, Daniel Boone pinned Luke Reitter, Council Rock South, 2:42.
113 - Carson Wagner, Northampton dec. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley 2-1 TB; Anthony Burke, Council Rock North dec. Nico Tocci, Warwick, 3-0.
120 - Sean Logue, Father Judge dec. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 2-0; Charlie Bunting, Nazareth major dec. Asher Cunningham, State College, 12-3.
126 - Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth dec. Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 4-2 SV; Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg major dec. Seamus Mack, Hempfield (D-3), 8-0.
132 - Collin Gaj, Quakertown pinned Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 3:55; Julian Everitt, Pittston dec. Ayden Rader, Nazareth, 4-2 SV.
138 - Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg dec. Jake Doone, Nazareth, 6-4 SV; Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley dec. Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township, 5-4.
145 - Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Riley Bower, Williamsport, 3-2 TB2; Nicholas Foster, Nazareth dec. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain, 3-0.
152 - Dagen Condomitti, Northampton dec. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 5-3; Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, 4-2.
160 - Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South dec. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth, 4-0; Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny dec. Jack Lledo, Lower Merion, 6-3.
172 - Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon dec. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, 4-1; Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan dec. Cole Bartram, Northern York, 9-4.
189 - Griffin Buzzell, Meadville dec. Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County, 5-2; Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional pinned Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield, 2:52.
215 - Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West tech. fall Samuel Rodriguez, Gettysburg, 17-2, 4:42; Corey Boerio, Latrobe dec. Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey, 4-0.
285 - Frederick Retter, Quakertown pinned Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg, 1:18; Oliver Billotte, Clearfield dec. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg, 3-2.
Fifth Round Consolations
106 - Eren Sement, Council Rock North dec. Cole McFarland, Haverford, 3-0; Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional dec. Dean Houser, Daniel Boone, 4-3.
113 - Carson Wagner, Northampton by injury default Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 0:00; Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township dec. Anthony Burke, Council Rock North, 3-0.
120 - Sean Logue, Father Judge dec. Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township, 1-0 SV; Charlie Bunting, Nazareth dec. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 4-3.
126 - Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth dec. Jacob Van Dee, Cathedral Prep, 5-3; Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson dec. Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg, 6-2.
132 - Collin Gaj, Quakertown dec. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain, 9-2; Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Julian Everitt, Pittston, 10-1.
138 - Dominic Findora, Downingtown West pinned Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 4:48; Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic tech. fall Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, 18-2, 3:22.
145 - Jude Swisher, Bellefonte dec. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7), 7-0; Nicholas Foster, Nazareth dec. Chance Babb, Boyertown, 3-1 TB2.
152 - Dagen Condomitti, Northampton dec. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 4-2 OT; Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. Luke Sipes, Altoona, 2-1.
160 - Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South dec. Chase Barlow, Strath Haven, 2-0; Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny dec. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 3-1.
172 - Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone dec. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 6-4; Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan dec. Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 12-7.
189 - Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon dec. Griffin Buzzell, Meadville, 5-1; John Miller, Exeter Township major dec. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 13-3.
215 - Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West pinned Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley, 1:40; Nicholas Pavlechko, State College dec. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 4-0.
285 - Frederick Retter, Quakertown dec. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 3-1 SV; Oliver Billotte, Clearfield pinned Charles Crews, Williamsport, 2:07.
