PIAA Class 3A Championships
At Bucknell University
50 Freestyle-1. Daniel Gordon, Spring Grove, 20.12; 2. Marcus Papanikolaou, Central Bucks East, 20.23; 3. Quinn Buck, LaSalle College, 20.41; 4. Addison Collins, Bethlehem Liberty, 20.73; 5. Ben Borvendeg, Butler, 20.81; 6. Jake Kennedy, Springfield Delco, 21.00; 7. Brady Robidas, Muhlenberg, 21:01; 8. Carlos Hidalgo, Lebanon, 21.15.
200 Freestyle-1. Ben Gerhard, Governor Mifflin, 1:38.88; 2. Jacob Replogle, Perkiomen Valley, 1:39.55; 3. Ben Musante, Hershey, 1:39.64; 4. Derek Estep, Chambersburg, 1:40.83; 5. Kevin Donaldson, Seneca Valley, 1:41.07; 6. Logan Richards, Owen J. Roberts, 1:41.41; 7. Rhett Cosgrove, Radnor, 1:41.52; 8. Mason Potts, North Penn, 1:41.59.
100 Butterfly-1. Patrick Gilhool, Bethlehem Liberty, 47.69; 2. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Upper St. Clair, 48.28; 3. Tim Grossi, LaSalle College, 48.91; 4. Alex Karahalis, Oxford, 49.34; 5. Dom Cortopassi, Bethel Park, 49.38; 6. Chadd Corson, Wilson, 49.50; 7. John Yenlay, Conestoga, 50.86; 8. Jacob Johnson, Springfield Delco, 51.35.
200 Individual Medley-1. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 1:48.87; 2. Takoda Heckman, Wilson, 1:49.73; 3. Jake Wang, Conestoga, 1:50.20; 4. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 1:52.09; 5. Andrew Henry, Bensalem, 1:52.41; 6. Aidan Faikish, North Penn, 1:53.17; 7. Zachary Lemay, Central Bucks East, 1:54.36; 8. Alex Blacker, Hershey, 1:55.94.
200 Medley Relay-1. Conestoga, 1:32.56 (Gary Wang, Jake Wang, John Yenlay, Stephen Graver); (tie) 2. Bethlehem Liberty, 1:32.61; LaSalle College, 1:32.61; 4. Franklin Regional, 1:33.72; 5. Upper St. Clair, 1:33.78; 6. Wilson, 1:34.28; 7. Hempfield (D-7), 1:35.24; 8. Hershey, 1:35.87.
200 Freestyle Relay-1. Bethlehem Liberty, 1:23.18 (Patrick Gilhool, Daniel Lehr, Malcolm Collins, Addison Collins); 2. Seneca Valley, 1:23.31; 3. LaSalle College, 1:24.06; 4. Upper St. Clair, 1:24.38; 5. Central Bucks East, 1:24.82; 6. North Penn, 1:25.84; 7. Wilson 1:25.98; 8. Hempfield (D-7), 1:26.33.
