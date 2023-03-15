PIAA Class 2A Girls Swimming & Diving Results
(at Bucknell University)
50 Freestyle - 1. Brenna Ross, Danville, 23.73; 2. Hannah Magdeburg, Blue Mountain, 23.81; 3. Kiersten O'Connor, Mount Pleasant, 23.98; 4. Haley Palmer, Cathedral Prep, 24.02; 5. Katie Reott, Moniteau, 24.07; 6. Genevieve Cody, Thomas Jefferson, 24.16; 7. Chloe Moore, York Suburban, 24.18; 8. Molly Gatesman, Oakland Catholic, 24.29.
200 Freestyle - 1. Lily King, Mount Pleasant, 1:49.50; 2. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 1:49.58; 3. Ryleigh Collins, Wyoming Seminary, 1:54.06; 4. Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs, 1:54.72; 5. Kiaha McCool, Bellefonte, 1:55.62; 6. Katie Scanlon, Mount St. Joseph, 1:56.68; 7. Mimi Norris, Allentown C.C., 1:57.99; 8. Paige McKim, Schuylkill Valley, 1:58.31.
100 Butterfly - 1. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 51.93, PIAA Record; 2. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 55.51; 3. Kira Schrecongost, Freeport, 56.16; 4. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 56.83; 5. Annabell Reck, Bloomsburg, 57.11; 6. Ashley Mellinger, Manheim Central, 57.64; 7. Alyssa Kelly, Wyoming Seminary, 57.75; 8. Grace McBlain, Bonner-Pendergast, 57.97.
200 Individual Medley - 1. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:02.13; 2. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 2:04.23; 3. Lydia Gonzales, Dallas, 2:04.25; 4. Lainey Sheets, Hampton, 2:06.33; 5. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 2:06.57; 6. Kira Schrecongost, Freeport, 2:07.31; 7. Peyton Scott, Indiana, 2:08.47; 8. Giona Lavorini, Knoch, 2:08.51.
200 Medley Relay - 1. Mount Pleasant, 1:46.71 (Kiersten O'Connor, Sarajo Gardner, McKenna Mizikar, Reegan Brown); 2. Cathedral Prep, 1:48.96; 3. Wyoming Seminary, 1:49.79; 4. Indiana, 1:49.92; 5. Danville, 1:50.22; 6. Blue Mountain, 1:50.48; 7. Schuylkill Valley, 1:50.53; 8. Kiski Area, 1:50.97.
200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Mount Pleasant, 1:35.88 (Kiersten O'Connor, Trinity Graft, Sarajo Gardner, Lilly King); 2. Cathedral Prep, 1:39.11; 3. Northgate, 1:39.35; 4. Quaker Valley, 1:40.03; 5. Blue Mountain, 1:40.07; 6. Slippery Rock, 1:40.84; 7. Springfield Township, 1:41.03; 8. Fairview, 1:42.07.
Diving - 1. Anna Petke, Bethlehem Catholic, 242.50; 2. Maggie Foley, North Catholic, 235.70; 3. Brianne Dempsey, Dallas, 232.55; 4. Meghan Scott, Nazareth, 232.15; 5. Mickie Soroka, Upper Moreland, 213.95; 6. Taelyn Thomas, West York, 212.05; 7. Ruby Ollifie, Quaker Valley, 201.20; 8. Gabby Elk, Hampton, 209.75.
Class 2A Boys Swimming & Diving Results
(at Bucknell University)
50 Freestyle - 1. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 20.16, PIAA Record; 2. Noah Powers, Blue Mountain, 20.42; 3. Lucas Hancock, Bishop McDevitt (D-12), 20.55; 4. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock, 20.95; 5. Jude Blumhardt, Lower Moreland, 21.23; 6. Jo Roth, Riverside (D-7), 21.26; 7. Ryan Turner, Riverside (D-7), 21.71; 8. Matheson Bair, Blue Mountain, 21.91.
200 Freestyle - 1. Preston Kessler, Indiana, 1:39.27; 2. Maddoc Watkins, Dallas, 1:40.29; 3. David Mutter, Mount Pleasant, 1:40.88; 4. (tie) Will Cross, Springfield Township, 1:41.13; David Schlor, West Allegheny, 1:41.13; 6. Mark Cattron, Sharon, 1:41.15; 7. Parker Sterlitz, Kiski Area, 1:41.71; 8. Soren Cooper, Shady Side Academy, 1:42.98.
100 Butterfly - 1. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 48.88; 2. David Mutter, Mount Pleasant, 49.06; 3. Zhantore Akylbekov, Wyoming Seminary, 49.15; 4. Aidan Levis, Cathedral Prep, 50.29; 5. Braelen Mowe, Boiling Springs, 50.69; 6. Zachary Schuster, Northgate, 50.95; 7. John Haskins, Bishop McDevitt (D-12), 51.84; 8. Jude Blumhardt, Lower Moreland, 51.86.
200 Individual Medley - 1. Woobie Kupsky, MMI Prep, 1:49.99; 2. Joseph Gardner, Mount Pleasant, 1:50.24; 3. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 1:50.28; 4. Hugh Harrison, Warren, 1:50.96; 5. Alex Bauer, Indiana, 1:51.65; 6. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 1:51.82; 7. Braelen Mowe, Boiling Springs, 1:53.38; 8. Mitchell Bradford, Cathedral Prep, 1:54.78.
200 Medley Relay - 1. Cathedral Prep, 1:33.89 (Mitchell Bradford, Matthew Hinman, Aidan Levis, Colin Troutman); 2. North Catholic, 1:34.84; 3. Mount Pleasant, 1:34.89; 4. Northgate, 1:36.46; 5. Indiana, 1:37.24; 6. Bishop McDevitt (D-12), 1:37.35; 7. Hampton, 1:37.48; 8. Trinity (D-3), 1:38.81.
200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Bishop McDevitt (D-12), 1:24.30, PIAA Record (John Haskins, Isaac Hancock, Rocco Solimeo, Lucas Hancock); 2. Indiana, 1:25.66; 3. Riverside (D-7), 1:26.40; 4. Kiski Area, 1:27.37; 5. Susquehannock, 1:28.39; 6. Springfield Township, 1:28.47; 7. Cathedral Prep, 1:28.93; 8. Blue Mountain, 1:29.83.
