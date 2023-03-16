PIAA Swimming and Diving Championship
Class 2A
Day 2 - Thursday
At Bucknell University
100 Freestyle - 1. Lily King, Mount Pleasant, 48.93; 2. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 49.53; 3. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 51.29; 4. Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs, 51.56; 5. Ryleigh Collins, Wyoming Seminary, 51.71; 6. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 51.96; 7. Hannah Magdeburg, Blue Mountain, 52.08; 8. Haley Palmer, Cathedral Prep, 52.51.
500 Freestyle - 1. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 4:55.48; 2. Lydia Gonzales, Dallas, 4:55.81; 3. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 5:00.88; 4. Mary Kate Kupsky, MMI Prep, 5:07.07; 5. Megan Smith, Nazareth, 5:11.64; 6. Paige McKim, Schuylkill Valley, 5:15.80; 7. Kate Rarrick, Bellefonte, 5:17.94; 8. Maddy McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 5:23.97.
100 Backstroke - 1. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 51.61, PIAA record; 2. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 53.88; 3. Lainey Sheets, Hampton, 56.29; 4. Kiaha McCool, Bellefonte, 57.50; 5. Kiersten O’Connor, Mount Pleasant, 57.79; 6. Maria Costa, Cathedral Prep, 57.80; 7. Sarajo Gardner, Mount Pleasant, 58.51; 8. Addison Elliott, Lancaster Catholic, 59.29.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Peyton Scott, Indiana, 1:02.42; 2. Sue Bin Park, Lower Moreland, 1:03.04; 3. Giona Lavorini, Knoch, 1:03.12; 4. Brenna Ross, Danville, 1:03.75; 5. Molly Hubal, Valley View, 1:05.68; 6. Maggie Delaney, Penns Valley, 1:06.02; 7. Alyssa Kelly, Wyoming Seminary, 1:06.07; 8. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 1:06.71.
400 Freestyle Relay - 1. Mount Pleasant, 3:31.57 (Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Trinity Graft, Lily King); 2. Northgate 3:34.21; 3. Wyoming Seminary 3:37.14; 4. Quaker Valley, 3:38.06; 5. Gateway, 3:38.79; 6. Dallas, 3:39.41; 7. Kiski Area, 3:39.66; 8. York Suburban, 3:40.99.
Team Scoring - 1. Mount Pleasant, 218.50; 2. Wyoming Seminary, 118; 3. Cathedral Prep, 116; 4. Northgate, 112; 5. Quaker Valley, 108;. 6. Dallas, 99; 7. Kiski Area, 89; 8. Blue Mountain, 86; 9. Danville, 81; 10. Schuylkill Valley, 78.
Swimmer of the meet: Leah Shackley, Bedford Area.
