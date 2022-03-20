PIAA Class 2A Swimming & Diving results from Saturday's at Bucknell University:
GIRLS
100 Freestyle - 1. Lily King, Mount Pleasant, 49.78; 2. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 50.43; 3. Katie Beyer, Warren, 51.49; 4. Megan Ehrnfeldt, Schuylkill Valley, 51.75; 5. Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs, 52.15; 6. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 52.22; 7. Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg, 52.46; 8. Hannah Magdeburg, Blue Mountain, 52.90.
500 Freestyle - 1. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 4:51.98; 2. Ryleigh Collins, Wyoming Seminary, 4:52.89; 3. Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy, 5:00.06; 4. Mary Carl, Oley Valley, 5:01.09; 5. Mary Kate Kupsky, MMI Prep, 5:09.92; 6. Megan Smith, Nazareth, 5:11.85; 7. Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward, 5:14.16; 8. Katherine Sarnes, Blue Mountain, 5:15.39.
100 Backstroke - 1. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 52.42, PIAA Record; 2. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 53.37; 3. Megan Maholic, Villa Maria (D-10), 53.99; 4. Kiaha McCool, Bellefonte, 56.48; 5. Katie Buehler, Boiling Springs, 56.71; 6. Kiersten O'Connor, Mount Pleasant, 58.12; 7. Sam Kil, East Pennsboro, 58.49; 8. Maria Costa, Villa Maria (D-10), 59.65.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Kari Powell, Trinity (Dist. 3), 1:02.65; 2. Peyton Scott, Indiana, 1:03.48; 3. Brenna Ross, Danville, 1:03.73; 4. Sue Bin Park, Lower Moreland, 1:04.14; 5. Lexi Schrecongost, Freeport, 1:05.16; 6. Giona Lavorini, Knoch, 1:05.21; 7. Alyssa Kelly, Wyoming Seminary, 1:05.68; 8. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 1:05.75.
400 Freestyle Relay - 1. Mount Pleasant, 3:30.64 (Reegan Brown, Trinity Graft, Sarajo Gardner, Lily King); 2. Schuylkill Valley, 3:33.48; 3. Northgate, 3:35.44; 4. Boiling Springs, 3:35.90; 5. East Pennsboro, 3:35.95; 6. Blue Mountain, 3:38.02; 7. Danville, 3:38.77; 8. Wyoming Seminary, 3:39.10.
Diving - 1. Alexandra Pastris, Marple Newtown, 431.65; 2. Maggie Foley, North Catholic, 420.55; 3. Katie Madigan, Warren, 393.65; 4. Anna Petke, Bethlehem Catholic, 379.50; 5. Alexa Fegley, Moravian Academy, 374.85; 6. Ruby Ollifie, Quaker Valley, 3:54.40; 7. McKenna Porter, Susquehannock, 3:47.70; 8. Regan Rand, Harbor Creek, 346.45.
Team Scoring - 1. Schuylkill Valley 177, 2. Mount Pleasant 169, 3. Villa Maria Academy (D-10) 133.5, 4. East Pennsboro 122, 5. Boiling Springs 120, 6. Dallas 108.5, 7. Wyoming Seminary 107, 8. Blue Mountain 88.5, 9. Northgate 82, 10. Quaker Valley 81.
Swimmer of the Meet - Leah Shackley, Bedford.
Friday's results:
50 Freestyle - 1. Lily King, Mount Pleasant, 22.66, PIAA record; 2. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 23.50; 3. Brenna Ross, Danville, 23.73; 4. Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs, 23.99; 5. (tie) Katie Reott, Moniteau, 24.17; Nicole Izira, Scranton Prep, 24.17; 7. (tie) Haley Palmer, Villa Maria Academy (D-10), 24.99; Annascott McKeaney, Delco Christian, 24.99.
200 Freestyle - 1. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 1:49.09; 2. Katie Beyer, Warren, 1:50.91; 3. Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy, 1:52.71; 4. Kiaha McCool, Bellefonte, 1:53.98; 5. Mary Carl, Oley Valley, 1:55.00; 6. Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg, 1:55.12; 7. Alyssa Kelly, Wyoming Seminary, 1:55.84; 8. Brynn Romberger, Gwynedd Mercy, 1:56.01.
100 Butterfly - 1. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 53.98; 2. Megan Ehrnfeld, Schuylkill Valley, 55.28; 3. Ryleigh Collins, Wyoming Seminary, 55.47; 4. Megan Maholic, Villa Maria Academy (D-10), 55.89; 5. Isabella Kil, East Pennsboro, 56.12; 6. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 56.36; 7. Kira Schrecongost, Freeport, 57.01; 8. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 57.16.
200 Individual Medley - 1. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:00.50; 2. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 2:01.20; 3. Sara Turner, East Pennsboro, 2:07.35; 4. Lydia Gonzales, Dallas, 2:07.84; 5. Kari Powell, Trinity (D-3), 2:08.31; 6. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 2:09.43; 7. Katie Buehler, Boiling Springs, 2:10.64; 8. Kira Schrecongost, Freeport, 2:11.01.
200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Schuylkill Valley, 1:37.32. (Emily Gao, Katie Eisenhofer, Annie Gao, & Megan Ehrnfeldt); 2. Blue Mountain, 1:38.23; 3. Dallas, 1:38.59; 4. Boiling Springs, 1:38.69; 5. Mount Pleasant, 1:39.60; 6. Quaker Valley, 1:40.73; 7. Scranton Prep, 1:40.74; 8. Valley View, 1:41.67.
200 Medley Relay - 1. Villa Maria Academy (D-10), 1:46.65 (Megan Maholic, Kyan Snider-Mills, Maria Costa, & Haley Palmer); 2. Mount Pleasant, 1:46.89; 3. Schuylkill Valley, 1:48.26; 4. East Pennsboro, 1:48.36; 5. Wyoming Seminary, 1:48.32; 6. Freeport, 1:49.67; 7. Dallas, 1:49.87; 8. Scranton Prep, 1:51.10.
BOYS
100 Freestyle - 1. Preston Kessler, Indiana, 44.96; 2. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock, 46.03; 3. Maddoc Watkins, Dallas, 46.78; 4. Noah Powers, Blue Mountain, 46.80; 5. Nathan Thayer, Scranton Prep; 46.82; 6. Will Cross, Springfield Twp., 46.99; 7. Alexander Roth, Riverside (D-7), 47.10; 8. Mark Cattron, Sharon, 47.87.
500 Freestyle - 1. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 4:35.14; 2. Woobie Kupsky, MMI Prep, 4:36.28; 3. R.J. Farina, Notre Dame Green Pond, 4:38.78; 4. Leif Hoffman, Clearfield, 4:41.51; 5. Alex Seman, Harrisburg Academy, 4:44.00; 6. Tommy Doran, Dallas, 4:44.75; 7. (tie) Henry Phillips, Pope John Paul II, 4:47.46; Conan Young, Titusville, 4:47.46.
100 Backstroke - 1. Jo Roth, Riverside (Dist. 7), 48.44, PIAA Record; 2. Mitchell Bradford, Erie Cathedral Prep, 50.11; 3. Ethan Shonk, Donegal, 51.18; 4. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 51.77; 5. Jackson Kress, North Catholic, 52.37; 6. Bennett Grothusen, Springfield Twp., 52.77; 7. Aidan Levis, Erie Cathedral Prep, 52.83; 8. Nick Ritter, Moravaian Academy, 53.09.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Matthew Raudabaugh, Big Spring, 55.77; 2. Joseph Gardner, Mount Pleasant, 56.47; 3. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 56.96; 4. Sam Schohn, Plum, 58.27; 5. Sean Witmer, Mifflinburg, 58.68; 6. Zhantore Akylbekov, Wyoming Seminary, 58.87; 7. Francesco D'Avella, Notre Dame Green Pond, 59.22; 8. Cael Long, Westmont Hilltop, 59.76.
400 Freestyle Relay - 1. Riverside (D-7), 3:09.95 (Jo Roth, Sam Kline, Ryan Turner, Alexander Roth); 2. Springfield Township, 3:11.33; 3. North Catholic, 3:12.63; 4. Erie Cathedral Prep, 3:13.76; 5. Mount Pleasant, 3:16.94; 6. Laurel Highlands, 3:18.93; 7. Northgate, 3:19.32. Note: Hampton, Disq.
Team Scoring - 1. Cathedral Prep 196, 2. Riverside 148, 3. North Catholic 122, 4. Springfield Twp. 117, 5. Northgate 107, 6. Hampton 97.5, 7. Mount Pleasant 97, 8. Blue Mountain 85, 9. Indiana 71, 10. Bishop McDevitt (D-3) 70.
Swimmer of the Meet - Preston Kessler, Indiana.
