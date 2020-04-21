The PIAA released a memo late Monday regarding frequently asked questions, and clarifying some of the issues raised about different phases of the organization.
• Despite not playing spring sports due to the COVID-19 school closures, student-athletes will not receive an additional year of eligibility. Students have four consecutive years (eight consecutive semesters or the equivalent) beyond the eighth grade year, without regard to the student’s period of attendance. The repeating of a grade for an athletic purpose is not permitted.
• A student-athlete competing in a spring sport (baseball, softball, track, etc.) for their high school practice or playing that sport with their non-school team, of the same sport, (i.e. travel or club team) cannot participate while school is closed.
As directed by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, non-life sustaining businesses should not be open to the public. Wolf stated clearly that all sports, professional, non-professional and amateur have closed; this would include travel or club programs. If the order were to change, guidance may be updated at that time.
• Students are considered to be enrolled in the school they are attending even though students are not physically in the school buildings. Students who took online courses from another source, but did not withdraw from their high school, are not considered transfer students.
• There is no change to the PIAA minimum academic standard that a student must have passed four full credit subjects, or the equivalent, including the second semester of 2019-20 impacted by the pandemic.
PIAA rules only require receiving credit, so pass or fail without a letter grade is acceptable. A school may determine on its own to waive rules or standards that are stronger than the PIAA minimum, e.g., not requiring a GPA or that a student pass all classes.
• The PIAA also assured schools that, at this point in time, fall sports are scheduled to begin as planned and the organization will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the governor’s office, Department of Health or Department of Education as it relates to interscholastic athletics.
• The memo clarified that spectators who purchased advance sale basketball tickets for quarterfinal round contests can make a request for a refund by contacting the school where the purchase was made. That school will determine the best course of action for issuing the refund.
Spectators that purchased championship tickets for basketball championships finals can also request a refund by contacting the GIANT Center ticket office by email at: hersheyboxoffice@hersheypa.com.
