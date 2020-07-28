For the second time in two weeks, the PIAA Board of Directors will hold a Zoom meeting with the subject of the fall sports schedule certain to be a topic.
The website piaa.org listed the agenda for Wednesday afternoon’s meeting. It noted the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Steering Committee voted unanimously to recommend fall sports practices begin on Aug. 10 with heat acclimatization and Aug. 17 for full practice as long as essential safety guidelines and protocols are followed.
All of the fall sports steering committees met via a teleconference call last week.
Last week’s meeting was in response to the PIAA’s decision to move forward with fall sports made during a virtual board meeting on July 15, when Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said the organization will follow the guidelines set forth by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, the state Department of Health and Department of Education.
The PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Steering Committee discussed last week the protocol to follow should an athlete test positive for COVID-19 during the season. One positive test would force the entire team to be quarantined for 14 days.
The committee also noted the disparity in cases in different parts of the state, with some areas seeing an increase in COVID-19 positive tests and others showing a decline in cases or stable numbers.
Sports involving physical contact or those with large numbers of participants such as football will require diligence and extra measures when compared with sports such as golf and tennis that involve little to no physical contact between competitors.
For football, the steering committee recommended face shields for players to be worn during the game and on the sidelines.
Teams are encouraged to have fewer huddles and incorporate different ways to communicate.
The ball should be cleaned on the sidelines and put into a rotation.
Team boxes can be extended to the 10-yard line to encourage more social distancing. Coaches are encouraged to reduce the size of game rosters.
