The PIAA board approved a co-op agreement between Greater Johnstown School District and Ferndale Area School District that would permit Ferndale student-athletes to compete in boys and girls varsity soccer at Greater Johnstown during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.
A co-op among Greater Johnstown, Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley will permit Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley student-athletes to play boys and girls junior high soccer at Greater Johnstown.
The PIAA board also approved a co-op in junior high football allowing Rockwood and Shanksville-
Stonycreek student-athletes to play at Berlin Brothersvalley.
