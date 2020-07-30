The PIAA board approved a co-op agreement between Greater Johnstown School District and Ferndale Area School District that would permit Ferndale student-athletes to compete in boys and girls varsity soccer at Greater Johnstown during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

A co-op among Greater Johnstown, Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley will permit Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley student-athletes to play boys and girls junior high soccer at Greater Johnstown.

The PIAA board also approved a co-op in junior high football allowing Rockwood and Shanksville-

Stonycreek student-athletes to play at Berlin Brothersvalley.

Tags

Recommended for you