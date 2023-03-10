High School Girls
Class 2A
Bishop McCort Catholic 64, Freedom Area 58 (OT): In Freedom, the Crimson Crushers made 8 of 9 from the foul line in the extra period to defeat the Bulldogs on their home court.
Bishop McCort’s Gianna Gallucci finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Cami Beppler chipped in 22 points and four made treys, and Bria Bair compiled 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Bishop McCort will face District 9 champion Redbank Valley, a 63-36 winner over Serra Catholic, in the second round on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
District 7 runner-up Freedom Area outscored Bishop McCort 19-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Julz Mohrbacher led Freedom Area (20-6) with 28 points, and Olivia Henderson added 12.
The visitors took a 16-12 lead after the first quarter. Bishop McCort led 31-25 at halftime. A 13-8 edge in the third put the Crimson Crushers up 44-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Class 3A
Avonworth 40, Forest Hills 34: In Pittsburgh, Greta O’Brien collected a game-high 16 points, and Becca Goetz added 11 as the Antelopes defeated the Rangers at North Hills Middle School.
“We came out strong in the beginning of the game and had a rough second quarter scoring,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “We were within three in the fourth quarter when Mylee (Gdula) hit a 3. We had our opportunities, but just did not get our offense into a strong flow and could never get over that three-point edge.”
Avonworth (20-5) made 14 of 21 shots from the foul line. The Antelopes will meet Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, a 60-42 winner over Wilmington, on Tuesday in the second round.
District 7 champ Avonworth led 18-12 at halftime thanks to a 14-4 edge in the second quarter.
Forest Hills (22-6) cut the deficit down to 23-20 after the third quarter. Avonworth put the game away with a 17-14 advantage in the final frame.
Avonworth’s Mia Vlisaris grabbed 11 rebounds.
Olivia McLeary led Forest Hills with eight points. Arissa Britt dished out five assists, and Lexi Henderson snared eight boards.
Forest Hills finished 12 of 50 from the floor and 3-for-24 from beyond the arc.
High School Boys
Class 1A
Union 64, Turkeyfoot Valley 28: In Rimersburg, Payton Johnston posted a game-best 22 points and Zander Laughlin added 20 more as the Golden Knights eliminated the Rams on Friday.
Union (15-12) led 46-18 at halftime and didn’t look back.
Turkeyfoot Valley, which ends its season at 17-10, got 12 points and nine rebounds from Chris Kozlowski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.