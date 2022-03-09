The sites and times of Friday’s PIAA second-round basketball games involving area teams were announced on Wednesday.
On the boys side, District 6 Class 1A champion Bishop Carroll Catholic (17-9) takes on District 7 runner-up Union (23-3) at Armstrong High School at 7:30 p.m.
District 6 Class 4A champion Penn Cambria (22-5) battles District 7 runner-up Montour (21-5) at Hempfield Area High School in Greensburg at 7:30 p.m.
The District 6 Class 2A runner-up Bishop McCort Catholic girls (24-4) face Linden Hall (14-5) at Greencastle-Antrim High School at 7 p.m.
In Class 3A, the District 6 runner-up Forest Hills girls (20-7) meet District 7 No. 5 seed Laurel (14-11) at Gateway High School in Monroeville at 6 p.m.
The District 5-8 subregional champion Chestnut Ridge girls (14-11) will play District 6 winner River Valley (22-4) at 7:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School.
