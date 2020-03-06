NEW CASTLE – The United Lions struggled to find an offensive rhythm against District 7 champion Mohawk as the Warriors gradually pulled away from the Lions en route to a 66-42 win at New Castle High School in a PIAA Class AAA girls first-round game.
Maizee Fry’s 15 points led United (20-7), which saw Laura Susick and Brooke Murlin tally eight points apiece.
Mohawk’s Paige Julian ripped the Lions for a game-high 24 points while Nadia Lape posted 21 points, and Karly McCutcheon scored 18.
Mohawk led 49-26 after three quarters, all while keeping United in single-digit scoring over the those frames. Fry led the Lions’ late surge with five points.
