PUNXSUTAWNEY – High school basketball is a game of numbers: points, rebounds, steals, assists … and sometimes players.
Shanksville-Stonycreek is a small school with class sizes in the 20s. And a basketball team with only eight players.
But while small numbers in numbers, they were big in heart and gave favored Kennedy Catholic a real battle before the Golden Eagles pulled away for a 53-45 victory Wednesday evening at Punxsutawney High School.
“My hats off to them,” said a relieved Kennedy Catholic coach Justin Magestro. “They are a group of good kids and they are well-coached. If you had told me we would only give up 14 points in the first half and only lead by two, I wouldn’t believe it.”
Both teams had trouble finding the nets in the first quarter as defenses ruled. But after missing on their first four shots, Kennedy Catholic started to heat up. After Alaina Suhar made a foul shot with 5:15 left in the period to break the scoring drought, Bellah DiNardo grabbed the rebound on Suhar’s second missed shot and dropped it in.
Senior ace Malia Magestro then drilled a triple for a 6-0 lead. The Vikings finally got on the scoreboard with 3:15 remaining on a hoop by Josie Snyder. But Kennedy owned the rest of the period in vaulting to a 16-6 front by the close.
Magestro, the Youngstown State University recruit, had 11 points in the first 8 minutes, including three treys.
However, the second quarter was a turnaround for the Vikings.
Speaking of numbers – does zero count as one? Because that’s how many points the Golden Eagles scored in that period, thanks to a hustling Vikings defense and solid rebounding.
So the District 5 champion Vikings were able to cut the margin at halftime to 16-14.
Snyder led the way with nine points in the half.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Cory Crognale said. “We were down by 10 early and we didn’t quit. I doubt if anybody held them from scoring in a quarter this year.”
Actually never this year or in the coaching career of Magestro.
“We didn’t score in that second quarter, but the beautiful thing is we played defense. We preach defense. When the offense isn’t scoring, the defense has to carry you. We made some mistakes and missed some easy shots, but we won and that’s the main thing. We are moving on.”
In the third quarter, the Vikings tied the game on a hoop by Snyder, however Kennedy Catholic rattled off the next seven points to make it 23-16. Still, the gutsy Vikings rolled back and eventually tied the count at 28 in the final two minutes on a trey by Snyder.
Kennedy Catholic pulled ahead 34-31 on a traditional 3-point play by DiNardo with 9.5 seconds left.
Kennedy Catholic eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter as it was a continuous trip to the foul line with both teams in the double bonus.
“We had some foul trouble, but everybody contributed, so I’m happy,” Justin Magestro said.
Meanwhile, a great season comes to and end for Shanksville-Stonycreek (24-5). And Crognale will say goodbye to his lone senior starter, Hannah Platt, who scored 13 points and went over the 1,000-point plateau on Wednesday. She finished her career with a 1,004.
“We are going to miss her,” said Crognale. “She is a great leader and she was playing with four sophomores.”
One of those super sophomores, Snyder, finished with 16 points, while Rylee Snyder added 10.
And hopefully for him, the team numbers increase.
“A lot of 4-on-4 at practice,” Crognale said. “We’re creative.”
For Kennedy Catholic, Malia Magestro drilled in 27 points to lift her career total to 2,169. DiNardo also hit double digits with 12.
The Golden Eagles (22-3) will face Coudersport, which defeated Blacklick Valley, 53-45, in the next round.
“It doesn’t matter who we play, I just hope we get to keep playing,” said Magestro, referring to rumors that the PIAA may cancel or postpone the playoffs because of concerns with coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.