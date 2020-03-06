CRESSON – The Windber Area High School girls’ basketball team has overcome a great deal this season, but it wasn’t able to overcome both the injuries that plagued it and District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Ramblers, who lost another starter between the District 5 Class AA championship game and the first round of interdistricts, only trailed by four points after one quarter before Guilfoyle’s methodical attack, quickness and depth washed away any Windber upset hopes, 59-32, at Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center on Friday night.
“I’m extremely proud. My team should be extremely proud,” Ramblers senior point guard Kortney Karl said. “We lost a girl (Samantha Toki to a hip injury) right off the bat. Then we lost Gina (Gaye to an ACL late in the regular season). We still came so far.”
Windber finished the year 18-8. It was the third straight season the Ramblers qualified for the PIAA tournament and the program’s sixth straight winning season.
Senior Alayna Elliott scored a game-high 15 points, while 6-foot junior Amanda Cominsky recorded eight points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in defeat.
There was little doubt of the outcome after Guilfoyle went on an 11-2 run in the first 4 minutes of the second quarter to take a 13-point lead. Guilfoyle’s Teresa Haigh nailed a step-back 3-pointer to open the second half that pushed it to a 20-point margin that was as close as Windber would be the rest of the contest.
Windber only trailed 13-9 after Karl’s runner with 5 seconds left in the first quarter. The Ramblers scored the first four points of the game before an 11-0 Guilfoyle spurt. However, the District 5 runners-up hit just one field goal in the second frame and were just 5-for-19 from the field with 12 turnovers in the first half.
“They’re very composed, they’re very athletic, and they shoot the 3 very well,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said of the Marauders, who were 7-for-19 from behind the arc as five different players hit treys.
“They started to stretch it out there with good ball movement, but they took advantage of the easy misses – we missed a lot of bunnies in the first quarter that I think could have made a difference.”
Bishop Guilfoyle used a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a 17-11 advantage in turnovers to take 30 more field goal attempts than Windber.
“They were really, really fast,” Elliott said.
“They move the ball really well. They play as a team.”
The Lady Marauders (21-6) upset defending state champion Bellwood-Antis – the team that defeated Windber last year – in the District 6 semifinals. Sophia Warner and Leah Homan led a balanced Guilfoyle attack with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
“Those last two losses to Central Cambria (Feb. 3) and Bishop McCort (Feb. 10)
knocked us off our pedestal. Ever since then, the kids are more determined,” Marauders coach Kristi Kaack said.
“They’re working harder in practice and playing more like a unit.”
The Ramblers, though, took the season-ending result in stride. They came into the season having graduated double-digit scorers Makaela Cominsky and Marideth Tokarsky and played their interdistrict game with five players in street clothes but still posted 18 wins.
“I feel next year,” Amanda Cominsky said, “we’re maybe going to make it farther than we did this year.”
