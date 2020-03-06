The Greater Johnstown boys basketball team displayed the same resiliency it has throughout a District 6 championship season on Friday night.
But attrition finally took its toll in the fourth quarter of a PIAA Class AAAAA first-round playoff game at the Richland Field House.
District 3 sixth-place Shippensburg used a 10-point scoring advantage in the final quarter to earn a 60-53 victory over the Trojans, who were playing without senior leading scorer Anderson Franklin.
“I told the guys in the locker room this is a microcosm of our season,” Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. “This is a very resilient team. Guys played with a lot of heart and a lot of fight. I wouldn’t expect anything less.”
Greater Johnstown (22-4)
already had been playing a month without starter Izir Britt, who has been hospitalized in Pittsburgh.
Franklin was out for what Durham termed only as “disciplinary reasons.”
When dominant inside player Joziah Wyatt-Taylor picked up his fourth foul with 7:05 left and Johnstown clinging to a one-point lead, the Greyhounds (20-8) pounced on the opportunity. A junior who had 11 points through three quarters, Wyatt-Taylor didn’t return until late in the fourth.
“We make no excuses. We had that game. We had that game won,” Durham said. “I thought we played well enough to win.
“The ball bounced a couple times their way in the second half and that ends up being the difference in the game.
“But I couldn’t be prouder of that group. Of course we would’ve liked to keep playing and continue this run, but this is a part of life. This is a part of sports. This is a part of competing. We’ll be back.”
Junior Isaiah Matula led Johnstown with 14 points. Wyatt-Taylor had 11 points and senior Gershon Simon scored 13, including three 3-pointers.
The Trojans led 16-12 after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime. Greater Johnstown took a 44-41 lead into the fourth after a late Simon 3. There were third-quarter ties at 38-all and 41-all.
Thomas had seven fourth-quarter points and was 3-for-4 on the line down the stretch for Shippensburg. Smith had three of his eight rebounds in the final frame.
“We had a couple defensive breakdowns,” Durham said.
“That happens sometimes in these big moments and it happens when guys aren’t used to playing so many minutes. Hats off to Shippensburg. They’re a really good team.
“It’s hard to beat a really good team as it is in these situations, let alone being undermanned.”
Shippensburg’s Jeremy Thomas scored 18 points, Jayden Statum had 14, and Anthony Smith and Isaiah Houser each netted 10. The Greyhounds were 15-for-23 on the line.
“Our kids knew that Franklin wasn’t there before the game started,” Shippensburg coach Ray Staver said. “You never know how that’s going to come out. You still cannot take your foot off the pedal. You’ve got to get out and play hard for 32 minutes.
“I thought the first half they were tougher than us. They were more aggressive. They were more physical than we were,” Staver said. “We talked a lot about toughness. I think we won that battle in the second half.”
The Greyhounds will meet a familiar opponent in an unfamiliar setting. They’ll play District 3 champion Muhlenberg on Tuesday.
“We haven’t been in the second round of the state tournament since 1987, and Andy Enfield was on that team. He’s now the coach at USC,” Staver said.
“Getting to the state tournament is difficult in our district. We don’t have any seniors so this is great for our kids.”
