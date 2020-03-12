CLARION – After withstanding a 13-0 run to open Wednesday’s PIAA Class AAAA girls second-round game, the Forest Hills Rangers dealt a big run of their own to Villa Maria Academy to draw even.
After playing nip-and-tuck with the Victors through the end of the third quarter, Forest Hills had another big run – an 11-0 tear to start the fourth – to create enough distance to pull off a 55-48 win at Clarion University, pushing the Rangers into Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
Entering the fourth quarter tied at 37, Forest Hills (26-1) used pressure to jar the Victors from their offensive game plan.
The Rangers turned that momentum into a 48-37 lead in prompt fashion.
“We were getting hands on the ball,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “We were going with fast-breaks. We were attacking the hoop. … Once we tied it at 13, I don’t think we trailed the rest of the game.”
Even with a 9-2 spurt that drew Villa Maria within four points, Cecere noted that a couple of close-ranger jumpers from Haley Croyle kept the Royals at bay and handed them their first loss against a Pennsylvania-based team this season.
Jordyn Smith led Forest Hills with 18 points, while Croyle netted 16 points. Remi Smith’s 11 also aided the District 6 champs.
Villa Maria’s Carissa Dunham led the way with 15 points, while Cassidy Creager added 12 and Rachel Majewski poured in 10.
With the victory, Forest Hills is scheduled to face North Catholic on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“We are who we are,” Cecere said. “We just gotta keep shooting, keep playing defense and keep taking on whomever is front of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.